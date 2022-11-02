Buff City Soap expands plant-based products to Brenham

Buff City Soap – a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily – will soon be opening a new location in Brenham. The new store will be located at 960 U.S. Highway 290 E, Ste. 500 and is slated to open on Nov. 10.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store in Brenham each day from Thursday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 13 for the Grand Opening Event will receive one free bar of soap with purchase for a year. A multitude of other promotions will also be offered during those days including: 20% off any purchase, 30% off any purchase of $100 or more and buy one laundry soap, get one 50% off.

“We’re excited to bring Buff City Soap to the Brenham community,” said Julia Evans, Director of Marketing and Brand Awareness. “We are always happy to introduce more people to the world of plant-based goodness though Buff City Soap’s wide range of products. Our rapid expansion throughout Texas demonstrates the demand for our products and we hope to have a positive impact on the community.”

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.

The Brenham Grand Opening Event store hours will be Thursday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Normal business hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. To learn more about Buff City Soap of Brenham, please visit https://www.buffcitysoap.com/.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 31 states and 245 stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.

Courtesy of Buff City Soap