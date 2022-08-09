Century Square to host summer job fair

Jobseekers are invited to kickstart their career this summer at Century Square’s first Job Fair! On August 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The George Hotel, attendees will be greeted by various retailers, restaurants, and businesses who will be eager to hire and match applicants to the perfect position.

Prospective candidates can explore both part-time and full-time opportunities available at a variety of Century Square’s unique retail, dining, and entertainment businesses including:

Apricot Lane

Blaze Pizza

Cavalry Court

Galleria Spa Salon Boutique

Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina

Kendra Scott

PORTERS Dining + Butcher

Star Cinema Grill

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

The George Hotel

Job fair guests are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes as they will have the opportunity to participate in on-site applications and interviews during the event. Business casual dress code is recommended, but not required and there is no preregistration necessary. The Workforce Solutions Business Services team will be available to support jobseekers and answer any questions.

To learn more about Century Square and the job fair, please visit century-square.com or call 979.559.9380.

About Century Square

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The Midway leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

About Midway

Midway’s purpose is to create enduring investments and remarkable places that enrich people’s lives. Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to its clients and investors for more than 50 years. The Midway portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of approximately 45 million square feet of properties in 23 state and Northern Mexico ranging from office and industrial facilities, corporate headquarters, mixed-use centers, business and industrial parks, medical facilities, manufacturing facilities, and master-planned resort and residential communities. For more information on Midway, visit www.midwaycompanies.com.

Information Courtesy of Century Square and Midway