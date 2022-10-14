Dispose of Household Hazardous Waste on Oct. 22

Next weekend is Twin Oaks Landfill's Household Hazardous Waste disposal day. Bryan residents can dispose of things like aerosol cans, paint, batteries, oils and other hazardous waste for free. The event will be held rain or shine from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the TAMU Services Building (enter from Harvey Road).

ACCEPTED MATERIALS:

Automotive Waste

Antifreeze

Brake Fluid

Car Batteries & Acid

Gasoline

Oil Filters

Rust Inhibitors

Rust Remover

Transmission Fluid

Used Motor Oil (all types)

Windshield Wiper Fluid

Cleaning Solutions

Battery Terminal Cleaner

Carpet Cleaners

Disinfectants

Drain Cleaners

Floor Polishes

Metal Cleaners

Metal Polishes

Oven Cleaners

Spot Removers

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Wood Cleaners

Wood Polishes

Fluorescent Tubes Lights & Electronics

Batteries (rechargeable, button, automotive, etc.)

Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Computers/Laptops

Fluorescent Light Bulbs (tubes)

Most items that have a hazardous warning symbol on the package

Satellite Receivers Stereo Equipment TV’s

Garden & Pest Control Products

Ant and rodent poisons

Fertilizers

Flea powders

Herbicides

Insecticides

Pesticides

Weed killers

Wood preservatives

Ignitable Waste

Adhesives & Glues

Air Fresheners

Asphalt Driveway Topping

Charcoal Lighter Fluid

Enamel / Oil Based Paints

Epoxy Paints

Fiberglass Resin / Hardeners

Gasoline

Hobby Solvents

Kerosene

Lacquer Paint

Lighter Fluid

Linseed Oil

Liquid Waxes

Nail Polish Removers

Paint Strippers

Petroleum Distillates

Plastic Model Cement

WD-40

Wood Stainers

Paint, Corrosive Waste, & Coatings

Acids

Ammonia

Ant/Roach Killer

Antifreeze

Asphalt & Roof Tars

Baygon

Black Flag

Boric Acid

Caustic Soda

Caustics

Chlordane

DDT

Diazinon

Dog Repellants

Dursban

Flea Spray / Powder

Fungicides

Glues

Hydrochloric Acid

Insect Repellents

Lacquer

Latex Paint

Lindane

Lye

Malathion

Methylenechloride

Moth Crystals

Oil-based Paints

Paint Strippers & Solvents

Paint Thinners

Phosphoric Acid

Plant Food

Poisons

Pool Acid

Pruning Paint

Pyrethrins

Rock Salt

Rose Dust

Snail/Slug Killer

Stain

Tree Root / Stump Killer

Varnishes

Waxes

Weed / Grass Killer

Many other potentially hazardous wastes may be accepted at the collection event that are not listed here. If you are unsure about a specific material, please call the Twin Oaks Landfill at 979-764-3832.

NOT ACCEPTED:

Medical Sharps

55 Gallon Drums

Ammunition

Appliances/Freon Containing Units

Asbestos

Biomedical waste

Empty Containers

Firearms

Household Garbage

Large Copiers/Printers

Radioactive Wastes

Tires

Information Courtesy of the City of Bryan