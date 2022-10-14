Dispose of Household Hazardous Waste on Oct. 22

Next weekend is Twin Oaks Landfill's Household Hazardous Waste disposal day. Bryan residents can dispose of things like aerosol cans, paint, batteries, oils and other hazardous waste for free. The event will be held rain or shine from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the TAMU Services Building (enter from Harvey Road).
ACCEPTED MATERIALS:
Automotive Waste
- Antifreeze
- Brake Fluid
- Car Batteries & Acid
- Gasoline
- Oil Filters
- Rust Inhibitors
- Rust Remover
- Transmission Fluid
- Used Motor Oil (all types)
- Windshield Wiper Fluid
Cleaning Solutions
- Battery Terminal Cleaner
- Carpet Cleaners
- Disinfectants
- Drain Cleaners
- Floor Polishes
- Metal Cleaners
- Metal Polishes
- Oven Cleaners
- Spot Removers
- Toilet Bowl Cleaners
- Wood Cleaners
- Wood Polishes
Fluorescent Tubes Lights & Electronics
- Batteries (rechargeable, button, automotive, etc.)
- Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Computers/Laptops
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs (tubes)
- Most items that have a hazardous warning symbol on the package
- Satellite Receivers Stereo Equipment TV’s
Garden & Pest Control Products
- Ant and rodent poisons
- Fertilizers
- Flea powders
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Pesticides
- Weed killers
- Wood preservatives
Ignitable Waste
- Adhesives & Glues
- Air Fresheners
- Asphalt Driveway Topping
- Charcoal Lighter Fluid
- Enamel / Oil Based Paints
- Epoxy Paints
- Fiberglass Resin / Hardeners
- Gasoline
- Hobby Solvents
- Kerosene
- Lacquer Paint
- Lighter Fluid
- Linseed Oil
- Liquid Waxes
- Nail Polish Removers
- Paint Strippers
- Petroleum Distillates
- Plastic Model Cement
- WD-40
- Wood Stainers
Paint, Corrosive Waste, & Coatings
- Acids
- Ammonia
- Ant/Roach Killer
- Antifreeze
- Asphalt & Roof Tars
- Baygon
- Black Flag
- Boric Acid
- Caustic Soda
- Caustics
- Chlordane
- DDT
- Diazinon
- Dog Repellants
- Dursban
- Flea Spray / Powder
- Fungicides
- Glues
- Hydrochloric Acid
- Insect Repellents
- Lacquer
- Latex Paint
- Lindane
- Lye
- Malathion
- Methylenechloride
- Moth Crystals
- Oil-based Paints
- Paint Strippers & Solvents
- Paint Thinners
- Phosphoric Acid
- Plant Food
- Poisons
- Pool Acid
- Pruning Paint
- Pyrethrins
- Rock Salt
- Rose Dust
- Snail/Slug Killer
- Stain
- Tree Root / Stump Killer
- Varnishes
- Waxes
- Weed / Grass Killer
Many other potentially hazardous wastes may be accepted at the collection event that are not listed here. If you are unsure about a specific material, please call the Twin Oaks Landfill at 979-764-3832.
NOT ACCEPTED:
- Medical Sharps
- 55 Gallon Drums
- Ammunition
- Appliances/Freon Containing Units
- Asbestos
- Biomedical waste
- Empty Containers
- Firearms
- Household Garbage
- Large Copiers/Printers
- Radioactive Wastes
- Tires
Information Courtesy of the City of Bryan