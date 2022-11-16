Legends Event Center Grand Opening Saturday, December 10

Legends Event Center grand opening is set for Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will feature a variety of free activities, games, performances, food, and demonstrations on uses of the 122,000+ square-foot facility. Demonstrations will include volleyball, basketball, pickle ball, strength and conditioning training, and a live esports competition. Everyone will have the opportunity to tour the entire facility, and there will even be open court space for free play.

Prior to the doors opening, there will be several guest speakers from the City of Bryan, TheSports Facilities Companies, SpawGlass, PBK, and other organizations instrumental in the development of the center, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We are excited to open a one-of-a-kind, indoor sports and entertainment facility, in the heart of Travis Bryan Midtown Park,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson, “It will draw events from all overTexas and the southwest region, be a place for residents to enjoy, and financially support more recreational activities to come.”

Legends Event Center features 16 volleyball courts that can convert to eight basketball courts, full concessions, a gaming arena, meeting and hospitality rooms, a full arcade, turf space, and a flex space with access to an outdoor patio for smaller events. The amenities, party room, and flex space rentals will be available to residents through designated times.

The center is owned by the City of Bryan, operated by The Sports Facilities Companies, and is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest growing network of sports facilities.