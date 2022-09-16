Mission Ranch breaks ground on new resident clubhouse

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Mission Ranch, recently named Insite Magazine’s Best Master Planned Community in Brazos Valley, has broken ground on an exciting new amenity. The community of new homes developed by Caldwell Communities is adding to its extensive array of amenities with a sprawling Amenity Center offering indoor and outdoor settings for year-round fitness, entertainment and recreation.

Scheduled to open in Fall 2023, the resort-style setting designed with a Texas Hill Country look and feel will serve as a hub of resident activities and a central gathering spot for neighbors.

“Building incredible amenities is a passion for us and we design every aspect of our community centers to truly enhance each resident’s lifestyle experience,” explains Fred Caldwell, CEO of Caldwell Communities. “Adding this beautiful community center next to the resort-style pool will provide an extraordinary setting for events and recreation in Mission Ranch.”

The clubhouse features a welcoming Great Room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings and sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows. A full-service catering kitchen will serve as a great space for entertaining and events. A spacious fitness center with the latest in cardio equipment, ample free weights and weight machines will house a Movement Studio for group fitness classes. The space also will host meetings and classes in arts and crafts.

Outdoors, residents will enjoy a spacious back patio with grilling area and fire pit, and a lush back lawn for community events. Centrally located in the community, the clubhouse is adjacent to many other outdoor amenities and easily accessible for all residents via walking trails and within biking distance.

Mission Ranch is located at Holleman Drive and Deacon Road minutes from Texas A&M, shopping, dining and retail conveniences. In addition to its resident-only Amenity Center, the planned community offers miles of scenic trails, a sparkling lake and rolling green spaces. It also is staffed with an onsite Lifestyle Director who coordinates a robust calendar of family-friendly events for residents to meet their neighbors and experience an unprecedented lifestyle year-round. Zoned to the acclaimed College Station ISD, the community also features the onsite River Bend Elementary School.

“Having a robust lifestyle program for all ages is at the core of what our residents love to experience in Mission Ranch. I'm excited to provide new opportunities for neighbors to connect with each other with additional programming in our amenity center and create lifelong memories with our residents,” says Brynn Hendrick, lifestyle director of Mission Ranch.

The 300-acre community offers well-designed family homes, lifestyle patio homes and custom homes on oversized homesites.

For more information about Mission Ranch, visit the community’s welcome center, open daily, at 1828 Feather Run or view move-in ready homes and available homesites online at MissionRanchTX.com.