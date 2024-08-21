PopStroke Prepares to Gig 'Em with Its Second Collegiate Concept, Opening in College Station on August 22nd!

× Expand Photo: Mark Odom Studio

PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment, is proud to announce the grand opening of its 14th location in College Station on August 22nd at noon. Located in the vibrant Century Square development, adjacent to Texas A&M University, PopStroke College Station is set to become the ultimate destination for fun and entertainment this fall.

This new venue will feature two uniquely designed 18-hole putting courses, offering a mini-golf experience like no other. Beyond the greens, guests will discover an array of entertainment options, including a lively bar serving craft beers and signature cocktails, a casual quick-service restaurant with a twist on bar-food favorites, and an expansive outdoor patio equipped with games like ping pong and foosball.

Much like PopStroke’s first collegiate venue in Tuscaloosa, which opened earlier this year, College Station brings a unique twist to the signature PopStroke experience. The main structure is crafted from premium modular containers, offering a sleek and modern look. In true Aggie spirit, PopStroke’s typical blue color has been swapped for maroon and white, ensuring the venue blends seamlessly into the heart of Aggieland.

“PopStroke is a wonderful addition to our community, enhancing our quality of life and our entertainment options. It’s a perfect complement to what Century Square offers our community,” said Chancellor John Sharp of The Texas A&M University System.

PopStroke College Station’s lush outdoor setting, complete with large TVs and jumbotrons throughout the property, is the perfect gathering spot for friends and family. The venue will also house PopStroke’s signature full-service ice cream parlor, offering 22 flavors of ice cream and specialty milkshakes. As with all PopStroke locations, guests can keep track of their scores via mobile devices and order drinks for delivery directly to the course.

Families can take advantage of special bundles, where groups consisting of at least two adults and two children enjoy additional savings on golf passes, plus a 20% discount on all food and beverages during their visit. Additionally, to cater to the diverse tastes of College Station’s vibrant community, PopStroke will offer a variety of daily specials, such as Margarita Mondays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Sunday Brunch, featuring Breakfast Smashburgers and Mimosas.

“We’re excited to be a part of the College Station Aggieland community,” said Greg Bartoli, Founder and CEO of PopStroke. “Our collegiate prototype has been met with incredible enthusiasm, and we’re eager to continue our growth in the great state of Texas.”

PopStroke will also offer an all-access monthly membership, giving fans even more ways to play and save. Designed for both individuals and families, this premium membership offers unparalleled perks and significant savings on food and beverages.

PopStroke College Station will open on Thursday, August 22nd at noon. PopStroke will be open Sunday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight and Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

ABOUT POPSTROKE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced, competitive golf environment open to guests of all ages. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, and partnered with Tiger Woods and TaylorMade, PopStroke locations feature two 18-hole putting courses built entirely with synthetic turf, incorporating fairways, bunkers, and rough. PopStroke's unique amenities include multiple bars with various craft beers, cocktails, and wine, on-course mobile app drink delivery, an ice cream parlor, and a restaurant. PopStroke delivers an unmatched guest experience through cutting-edge technology, providing an interactive and unique golf experience for guests of all skill levels. PopStroke offers various event packages for parties of all sizes and hosts competitive putting tournaments throughout the year. PopStroke has 13 locations across Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Alabama, with 15 additional venues under development and expected to open by the end of 2025.

Courtesy of Dylana Silver-O'Brien, PopStroke-College Station