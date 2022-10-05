The Stella Hotel recognized as a 2022 Condé Nast Traveler top 10 hotel

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognizing The Stella Hotel as one of the top ten hotels in Texas.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized as one of the best hotels in the State of Texas and the only property ranked in Bryan-College Station.” Sheila Sandoval, General Manager. “Our team strives to make every guest experience memorable, and this award is a reflection of their efforts.”

The 176-room, AAA Four Diamond Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel opened in 2017 as the anchor of Lake Walk – Bryan-College Station’s emerging hub of technology and innovation. Located next to a 5-acre lake and waterfront park and pavilion, the hotel serves as the area’s center of regular events and activities. The Stella’s management company, Noble House Hotels & Resorts. Ltd., is a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 25 distinct and visually captivating hotel and resorts, the historic Napa Valley Wine Train and a collection of marinas, private residences and restaurants spanning North America

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About The Stella Hotel

Inspired by the stars and the singular spirit of Texas, The Stella Hotel offers stylish comfort and sophistication. Located in Bryan-College Station, The Stella sits adjacent to Traditions Club and Community, and serves as the center point of Lake Walk. At The Stella guests are invited to gather at Campfire, a place to enjoy southern hospitality and authentic Texas cuisine. Experience vast views of the Texas sky from our own backyard or cozy up at our own speakeasy style bar, Hershel’s, for a night cap. From summer concerts on the lawn to seasonally inspired cuisine, everything exudes the warmth and cherished traditions of Texas.

About William Cole Companies

Atlas Hotel, LP is led by a partnership between William Cole Companies and Traditions Acquisition Partnership, LP, the developer of Lake Walk and Traditions Club and Community, the successful residential enclave adjacent to Lake Walk and home to the Texas A&M Golf Teams. William Cole focuses on meaningful hospitality and master planned community projects, including The Stella and its sister property, The Josie, located at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia. The Josie was named “Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2020” and the “#3 Ski Boutique Hotel in the World” by the World Ski Awards and is also becoming an Autograph Collection Hotel. At William Cole Companies, “We Create Meaningful Places.” For more information, please visit WilliamColeInc.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Privately held Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by owner and chairman Patrick R. Colee. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Noble House owns and manages a luxury and upscale portfolio of 25 captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. Built upon a philosophy emphasizing location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their surrounding destinations. For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

Information Courtesy of The Stella Hotel