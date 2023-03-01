Welcome Home: The Ranch Harley Davidson provides a relaxing atmosphere for all

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

From motorcycles to RVs, there are plenty of working parts to The Ranch Harley Davidson.

Beginning in the late 1960s in Brenham, Harley Davidson has a long-standing relationship in the Brazos Valley. After making the move to Bryan and eventually College Station, the dealership has recently found itself a new home right next door to its old facility. The new 55,000-square-foot building features a variety of improvements including an improved showroom and shop as well as a building for RV sales and services in the back.

“When we bought the business, the building was designed to sell around 200 bikes a year — and last year, we sold 700. We physically couldn't do any more business out of that building, we just didn't have the space,” owner Susan Gipson says. “This started five years ago and then the pandemic hit the supply line and so it's been a long time coming. A lot of planning went into this building, it was built for us, not for just a standard dealership.”

The beautiful new facility is decked out with a variety of motorcycles including both new and used options and even includes an Aggie Harley Davidson on display as customers walk into the building. From the rocking chairs on the front porch to the customer lounge offering free popcorn and drinks for visitors, The Ranch staff strives to bring a welcoming environment to anyone who walks through their doors.

“We want The Ranch to be a destination, about 95% of our clientele are not in Brazos Valley, they come from Houston, Austin and even New Mexico. We have customers from all over the world,” Susan says. “We have a very unique staff in the Harley world, they’re all doing something they’re passionate about and want to treat each customer as part of our big family.”

The staff spends a lot of their time outside of work talking to bikers at their hangouts around town and even hosts various clubs every weekend on Saturdays. With bikers being such a giving community, Susan says she hopes to educate the community on the riding community.

“These are people that do more for the community than any other group,” Susan says. “Each year we host a Christmas Toy Drive where bikers gather to deliver goodies to kids and their parents across our area — it is always a sight to see and the kiddos get so excited.”

The new building also expanded the growth of The Ranch’s newest industry RVs, which Susan says has been a great new way to bring in customers and help current customers expand their current collection.

“About a year ago, we had decided the supply line was kind of bad and we thought it would be the time to kind of branch out and do something else — and what better marriage between an RV and a motorcycle shop,” Susan says. “We only had about six or seven until we got over to the new building and now we're kind of getting it up and running.”

The growth also opened the opportunity to offer RV maintenance services as well as grow the current number of motorcycle technicians in the shop. For those looking for Harley Davidson riding gear and merchandise, The Ranch has it all, including customized local merchandise. The Ranch offers free motorcycle pick-up and drop off all across the state for services, licensing classes and even offers test rides daily.

About The Ranch Harley Davidson

Since its opening in August 2016, the Gipson’s have made it their mission to ensure that The Ranch Harley Davidson is the ultimate destination for the entire motorcycle community and motorcycle enthusiasts. Being one of the only remaining family-owned Harley Davidson in the nation, the entire Gipson family spends their time ensuring customers are at home when they visit the facility.

The Ranch Harley Davidson is located at 4115 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit theranchhd.com or call (979) 690-1669.

Rally at the Ranch — March 17 to 19

After remodeling and moving into its new home, The Ranch Harley Davidson wants to invite the entire community out to celebrate and check out the brand new building off of Highway 6. The event will feature live entertainment by Kody West and Them Dirty Roses, vendors and food trucks, contests, a bike wash, and even a stunt show by Busted Knuckles and Shakey Jake & Cory.

For more information, visit theranchrally.com.