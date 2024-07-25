BVSWMA, Inc. Eliminates Tipping Fees for Cities of Bryan and College Station

The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency, Inc. (BVSWMA) is eliminating tipping fees for the cities of Bryan and College Station.

This means no city trucks nor residents will pay a fee to dump at Twin Oaks Landfill.

The decision will save the cities a combined total of close to $6 million every year.

Response from city officials has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Waiving the tipping fees for local municipalities is a remarkable testament to BVSWMA's adept management and innovative approach. The revenue generated from the landfill's renewable natural gas production has led to substantial savings,” City of College Station Mayor and BVSWMA Board Member, John Nichols, said. “Our residents highly value College Station's solid waste services, and these funds will further improve our operations.”

City of Bryan Mayor and BVSWMA Board Chairman, Bobby Gutierrez agreed, noting that “collaborative efforts among BVSWMA, Bryan, and College Station are vital for our community’s welfare. By eliminating the tipping fee, we can enhance our already superior solid waste services for our residents. We are deeply appreciative of the teamwork and shared vision that make such advancements possible.”

Not only will this decision save the cities millions of dollars, but it also makes Twin Oaks Landfill the first and only landfill in the nation to implement such a fee.

“Since its opening in 2011, Twin Oaks Landfill has been working to lower city rates. It is an exciting and unique opportunity to be able to offer the Cities of Bryan and College Station the lowest landfill rate in the United States!” BVSWMA, Inc. Executive Director, Bryan Griesbach, said.

The decision will have no significant impact on non-city customers.

In 2022, the average statewide tipping fees charged by municipal solid waste landfills was $41.88 per ton, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Twin Oaks Landfill charges non-city customers $30 per ton, which is significantly lower than the statewide average.

After achieving the lowest rate to date, Twin Oaks Landfill will continue its normal operation of providing long-term, cost effective services to the Brazos Valley, so this benefit can exist for years to come.