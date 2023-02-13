Celebrating Black History Month with Wilson Pottery

The Bryan + College Station Public Library System is excited to welcome members of the Wilson Pottery Foundation in Seguin, Texas, for a special program and interactive event in celebration of Black History Month.

Come join us at Clara B. Mounce Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22, as Paula King-Harper, president of the Wilson Pottery Foundation, presents “The Wilson Potters: Pioneers of African American Entrepreneurship in Texas.”

Other members of the Wilson Pottery Foundation will also be in attendance, and there will be examples of antique Wilson Pottery available for patrons to view and touch. Wilson Pottery pieces are rare, valuable and highly collectable antiques today.

Courtesy of Bryan College Station Public Library System