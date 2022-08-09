Century Square hops into third annual Biergarten fall event

Ready for an unbeerlievably good time? Join Century Square, the pitcher-perfect venue for fans to celebrate food, community, and some electric fall football, as the beloved outdoor pop-up Biergarten event returns for some cheers and beers. The 60-acre mixed-use destination, adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, will host guests this fall beginning Friday, September 2 for the third annual event. The fun will continue every Friday to Sunday through November 27 with SEC games televised on 85” TVs during select away games and live music each weekend from showstopping local and regional bands.

Shaded picnic tables will adorn The Green while visitors grab savory bites and brews from some of Century Square’s unmatched restaurant offerings including newly-opened Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina, Velvet Taco, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Sweet Paris, PORTERS, Mo’s Irish Bar, 1791 Whiskey Bar, The Canteen, Piada Italian Grill, and MESS Waffles.

Century Square is bringing “good bull” to the Biergarten on game days with a free shuttle service to Kyle Field! If you park at Century Square, you can enjoy some brews and then catch a bus to watch the Aggies win. The service will start three hours before kick-off and run until an hour and a half to two hours after the end of the game.

In need of a weekend staycation? Look no further – The George and Cavalry Court offer a variety of unique packages and special offers to commemorate the Biergarten festivities. To learn more and book today, click here for The George and here for Cavalry Court.

Admission is free and open to the public, with pets and children welcome to attend. All patio space and picnic tables will be first come, first serve.

Century Square will host televised watch parties for Aggie away games on October 1, 8, 22, and November 12. To view a complete lineup of this season’s games, please visit the online football schedule.

Visit Century Square's website for a full list of events and promotions or check out Century Square @centurysquarebcs on Facebook for the latest updates.

About Century Square

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The Midway leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

