City of Navasota launches “Clean the Creek Week”

The City of Navasota is launching “Clean the Creek Week” (along Cedar Creek), to remove debris, waste and clear overgrown shrubs and vegetation starting from Monday November 14 through Saturday November 19.

City of Navasota staff alongside any willing volunteers will be tackling the project from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Staff and volunteers will meet daily at the Navasota Center, located at 101 Stadium Dr, Navasota, TX 77868. Lunch will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves. Families and groups are welcome. Help us restore the creek to its natural beauty! Volunteers are invited to complete the registration form to participate: navasotatx.rja.revize.com/forms/4707.

For any questions or concerns please reach out to Public Works at (936) 825-6475.