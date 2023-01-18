Movies in the Park is returning to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater beginning January 29

If you crave fresh air and entertainment, the City of College Station's Movies in the Park series is for might be for you!

Guests are encouraged to bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater and enjoy classic family-friendly films once a month on the 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. The first screening is on Jan. 29, followed by movies on Feb. 26, March 26, and April 30.

Admission to the movies is free! The gates open at 6 p.m., and the movies start at 7 p.m.. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with accessible parking near Colgate Drive. Pets are not allowed.

Guests can bring refreshments, but coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed, and food will be available for purchase.

Here's the schedule:

Sunday, January 29

"How to Train Your Dragon" (2010)

Sunday, February 26

"The Wiz" (1978)

Sunday, March 26

"A Bug's Life" (1998)

Sunday, April 30

"The Little Rascals" (1994)

For more information on upcoming events, visit cstx.gov/events or call 979.764.3486.