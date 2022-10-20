Destination Bryan announces lighted parade applications

Destination Bryan announces float applications open today for the 2022 Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade. Presented by BCS Toyota, this event will take place in Downtown Bryan on Thursday, December 8 starting at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s float decorating contest will be Holidays Are Sweeter In Bryan.

The Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade will consist of the traditional Lighted Parade followed by activities throughout Downtown including a voting for the annual window decorating contest, holiday shopping and more!

There are a limited number of float entries, so early registration is highly encouraged.

Parade Entry Rules:

Applications and the $35/$50 participation fee must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022.

All vehicles and floats must-have holiday lights to be accepted as an entry.

All parade entries are only allowed to broadcast Holiday music that is indicated on their application. Music should be traditional holiday tunes.

Destination Bryan will supply the only Santa Claus. No other Santa Claus look-a-likes of any shape or form will be allowed.

Children (15 years old and younger) participating in the parade must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

No float and/or vehicle is to be left unattended at any time while waiting for the parade to start.

The following vehicles will be ALLOWED on the parade route:

Car clubs consisting of antique and performance cars are allowed. Max of ten (10) vehicles is allowed per car club entry.

Motorcycle clubs are allowed. Max of ten (10) motorcycles is allowed per motorcycle club entry.

Vehicles of any year, make, or model may be used to pull floats, carry officials, or other dignitaries.

Vehicles with hydraulic lift systems are NOT allowed.

Political groups are NOT allowed.

To all vehicular (including emergency vehicles) and motorcycle entries:

NO “HARD” REVVING OF ENGINES OR SIRENS

NO SPINNING ON TIRES

NO “HARD” LAUNCHING OF VEHICLES/MOTORCYCLES

NO POINTING VEHICLES/MOTORCYCLES TOWARDS THE CROWD

NO HYDRAULICS

Destination Bryan reserves the right to disallow inappropriate entries.

