Destination Bryan announces lighted parade applications

Destination Bryan announces float applications open today for the 2022 Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade. Presented by BCS Toyota, this event will take place in Downtown Bryan on Thursday, December 8 starting at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s float decorating contest will be Holidays Are Sweeter In Bryan.
The Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade will consist of the traditional Lighted Parade followed by activities throughout Downtown including a voting for the annual window decorating contest, holiday shopping and more!
There are a limited number of float entries, so early registration is highly encouraged.
Parade Entry Rules:
- Applications and the $35/$50 participation fee must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022.
- All vehicles and floats must-have holiday lights to be accepted as an entry.
- All parade entries are only allowed to broadcast Holiday music that is indicated on their application. Music should be traditional holiday tunes.
- Destination Bryan will supply the only Santa Claus. No other Santa Claus look-a-likes of any shape or form will be allowed.
- Children (15 years old and younger) participating in the parade must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
- No float and/or vehicle is to be left unattended at any time while waiting for the parade to start.
- The following vehicles will be ALLOWED on the parade route:
Car clubs consisting of antique and performance cars are allowed. Max of ten (10) vehicles is allowed per car club entry.
- Motorcycle clubs are allowed. Max of ten (10) motorcycles is allowed per motorcycle club entry.
- Vehicles of any year, make, or model may be used to pull floats, carry officials, or other dignitaries.
- Vehicles with hydraulic lift systems are NOT allowed.
- Political groups are NOT allowed.
- To all vehicular (including emergency vehicles) and motorcycle entries:
- NO “HARD” REVVING OF ENGINES OR SIRENS
- NO SPINNING ON TIRES
- NO “HARD” LAUNCHING OF VEHICLES/MOTORCYCLES
- NO POINTING VEHICLES/MOTORCYCLES TOWARDS THE CROWD
- NO HYDRAULICS
- Destination Bryan reserves the right to disallow inappropriate entries.
Information Courtesy of Destination Bryan