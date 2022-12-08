Downtown Bryan presents the Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade this Thursday!

Destination Bryan is pleased to present the Downtown Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade, happening on Thursday, December 8 starting at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan presented by BCS Toyota.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. in front of Casa Rodriguez on Bryan Avenue and will head south, will turn left on 28th Street and then will continue north on Main Street ending at 23rd Street at the roundabout. Spectators are encouraged to watch the parade along the sidewalks of both Main Street and Bryan Avenue.

Streets will close at 4 p.m. the day of the parade and will include Main Street and Bryan Avenue from 28th Street to MLK. No cars will be allowed to park in the street closure area. Parking is available outside of the street closure area and at the Roy Kelly Parking Garage. A free shuttle will be available from 5:30-10:00 p.m. from Blinn College Campus.

Spectators are encouraged to come to Downtown Bryan early or stay after the parade to shop and eat. People’s Choice voting for the Holiday Window Decorating Contest sponsored by Dexter & Co. will also take place the same night and voting is simply done by scanning the QR code of your favorite window. Main Street between 26th Street and 28th Street will remain closed until 9:30 p.m. after the conclusion of the parade for live music and hot chocolate.

Courtesy of Destination Bryan