Blinn Associate Degree Nursing Program students earn leadership roles in the Texas Nursing Students’ Association

Eight Blinn College District Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students recently demonstrated their commitment to leadership and professional development at the Texas Nursing Students’ Association (TNSA) Annual Meeting in Austin.

The conference included three days of sessions and networking opportunities to prepare nursing students to navigate and succeed in their careers. Session topics included preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) and the responsibilities of emergency room nurses and their impact. Many four-year universities were in attendance to speak with prospective students about their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree programs and hospitals from across the state, had staff on site to visit with students about employment opportunities after graduation.

TNSA is dedicated to promoting professionalism and leadership among nursing students. The organization represents more than 3,000 student nurses from across Texas who are preparing for initial licensure to become registered nurses.

“Attending this type of conference is a great experience for our students because it connects them with a broad spectrum of nurses and professionals statewide,” ADN Program Director Dr. Karla Ross said. “As faculty, we are so impressed by how so many of our students get involved in leadership positions and are passionate about representing Blinn and their fellow classmates.”

Blinn’s Kelly Kitchens served as Nominating Committee Chair and Ashley Chennault served as Secretary-Treasurer for the TNSA Board of Directors in 2021-22. Mikaela Stephens was appointed 2022-23 East Regional Director.

“This type of networking is so beneficial because you know you are meeting people who have the same passion you do. They can become lifelong friends, coworkers, or mentors,” Kitchens said. “My instructors encouraged me to be a part of TNSA and gave me the confidence to be a good leader. Their confidence in me gave me confidence in myself.”

Blinn’s ADN program is based at the RELLIS Academic Alliance Complex at Texas A&M-RELLIS in Bryan, where students gain hands-on skills utilizing the facility’s 16,000-square-foot simulation laboratories. Nursing students spend at least two days per week in clinical rotations, in addition to lab, simulation, and lecture time. Most students dedicate 15 to 24 hours each week to schedule program activities and at least 30 hours per week on study and preparation.

As a result of the program’s employment outcomes and high NCLEX-RN first-attempt pass rate, Blinn has been recognized by Nursing Schools Almanac, NursingProcess.org, RNCareers.org, and RegisteredNursing.org.

For more information on Blinn’s ADN Program, visit www.blinn.edu/adn. For information about Blinn’s other nursing programs, including vocational nursing and certified nurse aide, visit www.blinn.edu/nursing.