Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe celebrates ‘illustrious lives’ for its 2024-25 season

The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe (BBTT) will shine a spotlight on compelling personalities during the 2024-25 season. Following the theme “Illustrious Lives,” performances will embrace comedy, song, and poignancy to introduce audiences to St. Clare of Assisi, Charlie Brown, Marie Curie, and Matthew Shepard.

“This season’s selections reflect a kaleidoscope of lives that we can examine,” Theatre Arts Professor Greg Wise said. “Each production delves into the rich, complex, and sometimes humorous moments that encapsulate these historical or fictitious characters, which allows us to tell very specific stories about people’s lives.”

Performances will take place at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center and tickets for all shows will be available at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice. All plays and dates are subject to change.

In addition to the performances, each Thursday night production throughout the season will be followed by interactive “Talk-Back” events, during which the cast, crew, and local partners will answer questions from the audience.

“Poor Clare”

The season opens with Chiara Atik’s “Poor Clare,” which runs at the Bryan Campus Student Center at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 17-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

The play is set in medieval Italy, where young Clare has it all – money, beauty, and a wealthy suitor. However, she’s ready to give it all up when she meets Francis, who opens her eyes to a whole new world in this modern interpretation of St. Clare of Assisi’s journey from a life of privilege to one of compassion and generosity.

“I wanted to bring a show to life that has a deeper message, but also is a lot of fun on the surface,” said Dr. Evleen Nasir, who will direct the show. “This is ‘Clueless’ meets 13th-century Italy.”

“Poor Clare” is suitable for ages 17 and up.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

In January, the BBTT performs its second ever musical when the familiar Peanuts gang take the stage in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Featuring Charles Schulz’s beloved characters — Linus, Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally, and of course, Charlie Brown — this energetic musical features brief vignettes spanning the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day.

“I think why Charlie Brown’s characters last is because everyone has their idiosyncrasies and quirks, and we can identify with someone who is a ‘Lucy’ or a ‘Schroeder’ who have these very distinct personality types,” Wise said.

Performances will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Bryan Campus Student Center. The play is suitable for ages six and up.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie”

The season continues in February with Lauren Gunderson’s “The Half-Life of Marie Curie.” After winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the elements radium and polonium, a widowed Marie Curie becomes the object of ruthless gossip over an alleged affair with a married Frenchman. As scandal obliterates her scientific achievements, Curie takes refuge with her friend and colleague, electromechanical engineer and suffragette Hertha Ayrton on the British coast. An ode to the power of female friendship, “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” explores the heights and depths of the lives and careers of two remarkable and fearless scientists.

“I find it really important to feature non-romantic, but intimate relationships,” said Nasir who will direct the production. “In this play, Curie escapes the horrible news of the affair with the help of her friend, but it is also her friend who has to be a place of grounding for her.”

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-March 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2, at the Bryan Campus Student Center. The play is suitable for ages 17 and up.

“The Laramie Project”

The BBTT closes its season with the documentary theatre piece “The Laramie Project,” which examines the aftermath of the 1998 murder of openly gay college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. Written by Moisés Kaufman and other members of the Tectonic Theatre Project, the play draws upon hundreds of interviews, news reports, and company members’ journal entries. Each of these elements weave together to form the story of how Shepard died while analyzing the reaction of the Laramie community and the nation to the incident.

“This was one of the first 24-hour news-cycle stories that wouldn’t go away. Not only was this crime examined, but the town, the state, and the nation asked big questions about how we reconcile the darker side of our nature,” said Wise.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 10-12, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center. The play is suitable for ages 17 and up.

Auditions

The BBTT invites students and community members to become involved with each production by auditioning for cast and crew member roles. Auditions for the first two performances of the season, “Poor Clare” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” will be held the first day of Blinn’s fall semester, Wednesday, August 21, at 6 p.m. in F-120. Auditioners for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” are asked to prepare 16-bars from any song of their choice and provide marked sheet music for the music director/piano accompanist. Callback auditions will be held Thursday, August 22 at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the BBTT’s season or to schedule an audition, contact Wise at greg.wise@blinn.edu.

Registration is available now for Blinn’s fall term. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

