Blinn encourages eligible career and technical education students to apply for Perkins Grant funds

The Blinn College District invites eligible Applied Sciences majors to apply for funds made available through the Carl D. Perkins Federal Grant.

The Perkins Grant is a federally funded program that provides community colleges with resources to enhance and develop programs that serve faculty, staff, and students in career and technical education departments. Students enrolled in Blinn’s Applied Business, Art and Visual Communication, Associate Degree Nursing, Biotechnology Laboratory Sciences, Criminal Justice, Dental Hygiene, Early Childhood Education, Emergency Medical Sciences, Fire Science, Health Information Technology, Information Technology, Legal Assistant, Mechatronics, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Real Estate, Simulation and Game Programming, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Technician, Surgical Technology, Trades and Applied Technology, Veterinary Technology, Vocational Nursing, Web Programming, and Welding Technology Program may be eligible.

Perkins funds can be applied toward textbooks, licensure exam fees, and other educational related supplies.

The online application is available throughout the year and students are encouraged to apply at www.blinn.edu/perkins-grant/Perkins-Assistance-Application.html.

To be eligible, students must:

be an Applied Sciences or Pre-Applied Sciences major,

be registered for at least six hours for the fall and spring semesters, or 3 hours for the summer semester,

be enrolled in at least one Applied Sciences degree or certificate plan course (academic or technical),

have a minimum 2.0 grade-point average,

have a valid, current Blinn student email address, and

fit into one of the special population categories listed at: www.blinn.edu/perkins-grant/financial-assistance.html.

For more information, visit Blinn’s Perkins Grant page at www.blinn.edu/perkins-grant or contact Perkins Coordinator Anthony Garcia at anthony.garcia@blinn.edu.

Registration for Blinn’s fall term, which starts Aug. 21, is open for all students.

Prospective students can apply to Blinn via the ApplyTexas application. Once admitted, they can register for classes at https://my.blinn.edu. Blinn recommends that all students speak to an academic advisor prior to registering for classes. Students can chat online with a Blinn admissions specialist between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at www.blinn.edu/admissions, and can call Enrollment Services at 979-830-4800.

To learn more, visit www.blinn.edu.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.