Blinn recognized for excellence in financial reporting for the third consecutive year

GFOA recognizes Blinn’s transparent financial management and planning

For the third consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Blinn College District for its comprehensive annual financial report.

Blinn’s 2021 comprehensive annual financial report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“This recognition is a testimony to Blinn College’s commitment to responsible and transparent financial planning,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District. “I particularly would like to thank Richard Cervantes, Vice Chancellor for Business/CFO, and his entire team for their exceptional work.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage state and local government entities to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that demonstrate a spirit of transparency and full disclosure.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities it serves.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.