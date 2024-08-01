Blinn Theatre Arts Program named ‘exemplary’

The Blinn College Theatre Arts Program has been honored by the Texas Educational Theatre Association (TxETA) as an Exemplary Program, one of only three higher education awards given this year by the association.

Blinn received an “Award of Distinction” from TxETA for “outstanding contributions to raising the standards for theatre education in the school, district, and the state … through achievement, curation of resources, diversity, and advocacy for theatre arts.”

Blinn’s Theatre Arts Program is offered on its Brenham and Bryan campuses.

“I am very proud of this prestigious award,” said Brad Nies, Theatre Arts Director on the Brenham Campus. “This achievement serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and exceptional leadership that has been demonstrated by all Blinn College Theatre Arts faculty, staff, administration, volunteers, and, of course, our amazing students.”

“This honor from TxETA is extraordinary,” said Greg Wise, Theatre Arts Director on the Bryan Campus. “It is a testament to our administration's belief that the arts are a vital part of every student's educational experience.”

Blinn’s Theatre Arts Program cultivates a quality educational foundation of study, application, and experience through a wide range of performance, technical, and production studies. Its Associate of Arts degree plan integrates artistic, technical, and academic disciplines of theatre from the classroom to the stage. Students have an opportunity to audition for performances related to drama and theatre and are prepared to transfer to four-year colleges and universities.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/theatre-arts.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.