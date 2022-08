Friday Night Lights in the Brazos Valley

High school football is back in the Brazos Valley! Stay up to date with who’s playing who, where, and when each week with our weekly breakdown of the area high schools varsity team schedules.

Friday, September 2

Allen Academy vs Bastrop Tribe at Bastrop Tribe — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs UANL Monterrey at A&M Consolidated High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Snook at Snook High School — 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs Robinson at Robinson High School —7 p.m.

Calvert vs BVCHEA Homeschool at BVCHEA Homeschool —7 p.m.

College Station vs Nolan Catholic at College Station High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Madisonville at Madisonville High School — 7 p.m.

Somerville vs Brentwood Christian at Somerville High School —7 p.m.

Snook vs Brazos Christan at Snook High School — 7 p.m.

Waller vs Mayde Creek at Waller High School —7 p.m.

Brenham vs Belton at Belton High School —7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Salado at Rudder High School — 7:30 p.m.

Bryan vs Huntsville at Huntsville High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Burton at Hearne High School —7:30 p.m.

Hempstead vs Boling at Boling High School — 7:30 p.m.

Normangee vs Iola at Normangee High School —7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Brazos Christian vs The Village at Brazos Christian — 6:30 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Lufkin at A&M Consolidated High School — 7 p.m.

Allen Academy vs St. Joseph at Allen Academy — 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs Jarrell at Caldwell High School —7 p.m.

Calvert vs Milford at Milford High School — 7 p.m.

College Station vs Temple at College Station High School — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Fairfield at Fairfield High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Bellville at Navasota High School — 7 p.m.

Waller vs Lake Creek at Waller High School —7 p.m.

Bryan vs Brenham at Brenham High School — 7:30 p.m.

Burton vs Schulenburg at Schulenburg High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Elkhart at Elkhart High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hempstead vs Sweeny at Hempstead High School — 7:30 p.m.

Normangee vs Chilton at Chilton High School — 7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Elgin at Rudder High School — 7:30 p.m.

Snook vs Anderson-Shiro at Snook High School — 7:30 p.m.

Somerville vs Weimar at Weimar High School — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Allen Academy vs Dime Box at Allen Academy — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Central Texas Christian at Central Texas Christian — 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs Madisonville at Caldwell High School — 7 p.m.

Calvert vs Chester at Calvert High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Hargrave at Hargrave High School —7 p.m.

Brenham vs Bryan at Brenham High School — 7:30 p.m.

Bryan vs Richmond Randle at Bryan High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Chilton at Chilton High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hempstead vs Shepherd at Shepherd High School — 7:30 p.m.

Normangee vs Lovelady at Normangee High School — 7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Killeen Chaparral at Killeen Chaparral High School — 7:30 p.m.

Somerville vs Kenedy at Somerville High School — 7:30 p.m.

Snook vs Weimar at Snook High School — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 22

Brenham vs New Braunfels at New Braunfels High School —7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 23

Allen Academy vs St. Francis Episcopal at Allen Academy — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Georgetown at Georgetown High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Bay Area Christian at Brazos Christian — 7 p.m.

Burton vs Fall City at Burton High School — 7 p.m.

Calvert vs Burkeville at Calvert High School — 7 p.m.

College Station vs Leander at College Station High School — 7 p.m.

Hempstead vs Corrigan-Camden at Hempstead High School — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Livingston at Madisonville High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs El Campo at Navasota High School — 7 p.m.

Somerville vs Yorkville at Somerville High School —7 p.m.

Bryan vs Temple at Bryan High School — 7:30 p.m.

Normangee vs Buffalo at Normangee High School — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Rudder vs Lamar Consolidated at Lamar Consolidated High School — 6 p.m.

Waller vs Klein Forest at Klein Forest High School — 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Allen Academy vs Katy Faith West at Katy Faith West — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Cedar Park at A&M Consolidated High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Legacy Prep at Brazos Christian — 7 p.m.

Burton vs Yorktown at Yorktown High School —7 p.m.

Calvert vs San Marcos Academy at San Marcos Academy — 7 p.m.

College Station vs Georgetown East View at Georgetown East View High School — 7 p.m.

Hempstead vs Johnson City at TBA — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Columbus at Madisonville High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Bay City at Bay City High School — 7 p.m.

Snook vs Runge at Snook High School — 7 p.m.

Somerville vs Louise at Louise High School —7 p.m.

Waller vs Klein Collins at Waller High School — 7 p.m.

Brenham vs Randle at Brenham High School — 7:30 p.m.

Bryan vs Copperas Cove at Copperas Cove High School — 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs Lexington at Lexington High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Schulenburg at Hearne High School — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 6

Burton vs Louise at TBA — 7 p.m.

Friday, October 7

Calvert vs Memorial Christian Academy at Memorial Christian Academy — 5 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Pflugerville Hendrickson at A&M Consolidated High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Lutheran North at Lutheran North High School — 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs Gonzales at Caldwell High School —7 p.m.

College Station vs Cedar Park at College Station High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Needville at Needville High School — 7 p.m.

Normangee vs Corrigan-Camden at Corrigan-Camden High School — 7 p.m.

Snook vs Somerville at Somerville High School — 7 p.m.

Waller vs Tomball at Tomball High School — 7 p.m.

Rudder vs Huntsville at Rudder High School — 7:30 p.m.

Brenham vs Montgomery at Montgomery High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Flatonia at Flatonia High School — 7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Huntsville at Rudder High School — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 14

Allen Academy vs Legacy Christian at Allen Academy — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Leander at Leander High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Rosehill Christian at Brazos Christan — 7 p.m.

College Station vs Leander Glenn at College Station High School — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Robinson at Madisonville High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Iowa Colony at Iowa Colony High School — 7 p.m.

Normangee vs West Hardin at Normangee High School — 7 p.m.

Somerville vs Runge at Runge High School — 7 p.m.

Waller vs Klein at Waller High School — 7 p.m.

Bryan vs Pflugerville Weiss at Bryan High School — 7:30 p.m.

Brenham vs Lamar Consolidated at Brenham High School — 7:30 p.m.

Burton vs Snook at Snook High School — 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs La Grange at La Grange High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Weimar at Hearne High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hempstead vs Hallettsville at Hempstead High School — 7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Lake Creek at Lake Creek High School — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 21

Navasota vs Stafford at Navasota High School —7 p.m.

Bryan vs Waco Midway at Waco Midway High School — 7:30 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Georgetown East View at A&M Consolidated High School — 7 p.m.

College Station vs Georgetown at Georgetown High School — 7 p.m.

Calvert vs Buckholts at Calvert High School —7 p.m.

Rudder vs Brenham at Rudder High School — 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs Cuero at Caldwell High School—7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Holland at Holland High School —7:30 p.m.

Allen Academy vs First Baptist Christian at First Baptist Christian — 7 p.m.

Normangee vs Groveton at Groveton High School —7 p.m.

Snook vs Falls City at Falls City High School — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Gatesville at Gatesville High School — 7 p.m.

Burton vs Runge at Burton High School —7 p.m.

Hempstead vs Hitchcock at Hitchcock High School — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

Waller vs Klein Oak at Klein Oak High School — 2 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Allen Academy vs Westbury Christian at Westbury Christian — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs College Station at College Station High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Alpha Omega at Alpha Omega High School — 7 p.m.

Calvert vs Oglesby at Oglesby High School — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Connally at Madisonville High School — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs Brazosport at Brazosport High School — 7 p.m.

Normangee vs Centerville at Normangee High School — 7 p.m.

Snook vs Yorktown at Snook High School — 7 p.m.

Somerville vs Burton at Somerville High School — 7 p.m.

Brenham vs Huntsville at Brenham High School — 7:30 p.m.

Bryan vs Hutto at Bryan High School — 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs Giddings at Giddings High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Thrall at Hearne High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hempstead vs Yoakum at Hempstead High School — 7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Richmond Randle at Richmond Randle High School — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Waller vs Klein Cain at Klein Cain High School — 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 3

College Station vs Pflugerville Hendrickson at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School — 7 p.m.

Friday, November 4

Allen Academy vs Conroe Covenant at Allen Academy — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Leander Glenn at A&M Consolidated High School — 7 p.m.

Brazos Christian vs Northland Christian at Brazos Christian High School — 7 p.m.

Calvert vs Dime Box at Calvert High School — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs Salado at Salado High School — 7 p.m.

Normangee vs Leon at Leon High School — 7 p.m.

Somerville vs Falls City at Falls City High School — 7 p.m.

Waller vs Tomball Memorial at Waller High School — 7 p.m.

Bryan vs Harker Heights at Harker Heights High School — 7:30 p.m.

Brenham vs Lake Creek at Lake Creek High School — 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs Smithville at Caldwell High School — 7:30 p.m.

Hearne vs Thorndale at Thorndale High School —7:30 p.m.

Hempstead vs Columbus at Columbus High School — 7:30 p.m.

Rudder vs Montgomery at Rudder High School — 7:30 p.m.

Snook vs Louise at Louise High School — 7:30 p.m.