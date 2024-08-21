Six paramedics earn their nursing degree through Blinn College

The Blinn College District recently celebrated six working paramedics who completed Blinn’s Paramedic-to-RN pathway to earn their Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

The 2024 graduating class includes Charelle Gammon (Tomball), Landon Gilbertson, Michael Mares-Camarena (Irving), Arturo Marrero-Choe, Caleb Reed (Mansfield), and Jimmy Reickenbacker (Huntsville).

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their dedication and hard work,” Associate Degree Nursing Program Director Karla Ross said. “Balancing professional responsibilities with the demands of a challenging academic program is no small feat. Their background as paramedics combined with their new nursing education positions them to deliver comprehensive and compassionate patient care in a variety of healthcare settings.”

Blinn’s 60-credit-hour paramedic-to-RN transition pathway is an accelerated program that allows paramedics who wish to build upon their extensive medical training and experience to earn their nursing degree. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2023 median salary for paramedics was $44,780 per year while registered nurses earned a median salary of $86,070.

At the RELLIS Academic Alliance Complex, Blinn ADN students gain hands-on skills utilizing the facility’s 16,000-square-foot simulation laboratories. Blinn’s Associate Degree Nursing Program has been recognized as one of the top programs in the state by NursingProcess.org, RNCareers.org, and RegisterNursing.org.

Students who complete Blinn’s ADN Program and pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) have a job placement rate between 97 and 100% and are qualified for a wide array of nursing positions, including pediatric, geriatric, hospice, school, and clinical nursing.

For more information regarding the Paramedic-to-RN Transition Program, visit www.blinn.edu/adn/paramedic-to-rn.

