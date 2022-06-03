Texas 4-H Roundup to be held in B/CS from June 6 to 9

Texas 4-H Youth Development announces Texas 4-H Roundup to be held in Bryan College Station June 6 to 9. Roundup is an annual invitational and qualifying event for 4-H youth who placed in a district-level roundup or signed up to compete in one of the invitational events. Texas 4-H Roundup has around 50 diverse competitions that tie in with the many projects that 4-H has to offer.

As part of Roundup, Texas 4-H is also excited to offer LEAD Academy. LEAD Academy is an event for senior level 4-H members, parents, and volunteers. Participants will attend a college and career fair, participate in a day of community service around B/CS, and participate in two days of educational workshops.

Participating students and their families travel to B/CS from counties all across Texas. The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program creates lifelong memories for those involved, and members gain leadership and problem-solving skills that equip them to navigate endeavors they may encounter.

The week-long event will begin on Tuesday morning with contests being hosted on the Texas A&M University campus and around B/CS, followed by the evening assembly in Downtown Bryan. Contests and LEAD Academy are also held Wednesday and Thursday, with evening assemblies at Wolf Pen Creek on Wednesday and Reed Arena on Thursday. The evening events will consist of an awards ceremony from that day's competitions, live music, and other activities for the 4-H contestants and their families. An estimated 1,300 people will attend the evening festivities and will have a chance to explore the Downtown Bryan and College Station attractions and restaurants prior to their awards ceremony.

“It’s that time of year again where we are preparing to gather in B/CS to recognize the efforts of members and leaders at Texas 4-H Roundup. The excitement is building across the state, as people do their part to put the final touches to presentations, make a last push to learn more about a certain topic, strengthen team dynamics, organize awards, and hope for cooler weather as Roundup week approaches,” says Montza Williams, Texas 4-H Youth Development Program director. “It’s so fun to celebrate with members and leaders when so many come together. Roundup is a time of great promise, anticipation, fulfilled goals, and fun memories. I’m looking forward to a great time as 4-Hers amplify impacts today and in the year to come.”

The 2022 Texas 4-H Roundup theme is "Amplify Your Impact" and around 2,000 youth and their families are expected to attend the event throughout the week.

Courtesy of Texas 4-H Youth Development Program