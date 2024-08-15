The Blinn College District names its 2024 Teaching Excellence Award winners

× 1 of 4 Expand Stan Kubicek; Each Teaching Excellence Award winner is photographed receiving their award from Dr. Joyce Langenegger, Dean of Academic Support Services, and Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District. × 2 of 4 Expand Nina Leverkuhn × 3 of 4 Expand Dawn Marshall × 4 of 4 Expand Dillon Phipps Prev Next

The Blinn College District has recognized four instructors with its 2024 Teaching Excellence Award for their exceptional accomplishments, passion for learning, and the impact they have made on their students.

This year’s recipients are:

Stan Kubicek, Mathematics Professor, Part-time award recipient

Nina Leverkuhn, Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Professor, Technical award recipient

Dawn Marshall, Anthropology Professor, Bryan/RELLIS Campus recipient

Dillon Phipps, Parallel Studies Professor, Brenham Campus recipient

Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District, presented each honoree with their award plaque during the College’s Faculty Convocation on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Stan Kubicek

Kubicek is a Blinn alumnus who has been teaching at the College since 1989. He served as a full-time professor in Blinn’s Mathematics Program until his retirement in December 2021, when he became a part-time faculty member.

He holds an Associate of Arts from Blinn, Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University, an Associate of Applied Science from Austin Community College, and a Master of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.

Outside of the classroom, Kubicek served on numerous committees within the Division of Business and Mathematics, including the textbook selection and syllabus development committees. He also served as a representative on the Faculty Senate in multiple roles, including parliamentarian from 2010-17.

“I teach to change the way students think, but more importantly, I teach to change the way students look at life,” said Kubicek. “I continually emphasize that we are doing more than mathematics exercises. Ultimately, I hope to produce thinkers that will make the world a better place.”

Nina Leverkuhn

Leverkuhn has been with Blinn since 2016. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Houston Baptist University and her Master of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University.

In addition to her instructional responsibilities, Leverkuhn serves on the ADN Program’s Faculty and Curriculum Committees. She also was a member of the Blinn Navigators Taskforce, a student-centered program of volunteer faculty and support staff dedicated to helping students achieve their educational goals. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the Texas Community College Teachers Association, National League for Nursing, and the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing.

“I am addicted to the ‘lightbulb’ moments. Those glimpses into my students’ minds when I know they ‘get it,’” said Leverkuhn. “I truly feel that teaching nursing is my way of passing the torch to a younger generation. The profession of nursing is ever-changing and it is my goal to prepare future nurses to provide care compassionately, think critically, continue to build our profession, and never stop learning.”

Dawn Marshall

Marshall has been with Blinn since 2010. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Arts and doctorate from Texas A&M University.

Marshall serves as the faculty advisor for Blinn’s Anthropology Club and is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Association of Anthropologists, the Society for Archaeology, and the American Association of University Professors.

“I believe that education is the great leveler in society, and everyone deserves a chance to learn,” Marshall said. “The concepts found in anthropology, I believe, are integral to the college experience. I teach with energy to demonstrate how much anthropology touches our lives. I truly care about my students and enjoy helping them on that journey.”

Dillon Phipps

Dillon Phipps is a Blinn alumnus who has been teaching at the College since 2011. He holds an Associate of Arts in Humanities from Blinn, a Bachelor of Arts in English and French from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Master of Arts in English from Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

In addition to his classroom instruction, Phipps has served as a faculty advisor for the Beta Alpha Chapter of the Phi Thea Kappa (PTK) Honor Society since 2014. PTK is recognized by the Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges. In 2018 and 2023, Phipps was recognized with PTK’s Horizon Award for the Texas region. This award recognizes advisors who have reached new levels of participation in the region. Phipps also serves as a mentor for the Blinn Navigators Program.

“I believe education is a powerful force for good and the best way to make change is one person at a time,” said Phipps. “The only way to effect change is by changing people, and I prefer to do that by instilling confidence, inviting everyone to join the conversation, and by celebrating their achievements whenever possible. Blinn really has provided me with a place I feel I can make a difference, where I belong, and where I feel home.”

