What's In Your Backpack

Don’t let your kid forget the essentials (plus a few extras) as they head out the door for school. These are just a few of the many possibilities we found that they can conveniently stash inside their knapsack. We’d venture to guess that while visiting some of these stores, you just might discover other stuff to fill their bag, and we offer some clues to what else you might find to give their load a little lift!

Reach for the Stars

Your youngster will be ready for take off sporting their Sidekick “Space” backpack from Lubbock-based company Stephen Joseph, loaded with school supplies, lunch, and whatever else they need to thrive throughout the day. It’s just the right size for elementary school-age children to carry books and a lunch box, with a separate zippered pouch in front that’s just the right size for pens and pencils, two mesh side pockets for drinks and water bottles, and adjustable cushioned straps. There’s plenty more kid stuff at this Navasota boutique, like clothes and toys in addition to cute, clever children’s backpacks, that’ll set up the new year to be a blast! $32.95.

Paris Pink & Cowboy Blue Baby Boutique

117 E. Washington Ave., Navasota | 936-825 -2223

parispinkcowboyblue.com

Make It Happen

Encourage your tween, teen, or young adult to make good decisions with this down-to-earth, interactive journal that provides steps to guide them along their path. Each page provides a question, prompt, or organizational tool, illustrated with simple line drawings, that breaks down concepts in easy-to-understand terms, such as how to set goals, make a to-do list, create a time log, and more.Blank journals, such as pocket-sized sketchbooks and notebooks, also invite inner exploration, and also can be found at Kelli Williams’ bohemian-style store inspired by nature. Go ahead and give your kid that extra boost by allowing them to choose an air plant or succulent to brighten their room. $14.95.

Posey Roe

218 E. Main St., Brenham | (713) 257-0691

poseyroe.com

Yummy for Your Tummy

Send your youngster off to school with this sturdy plastic lunch box featuring two stainless steel bowls that stack on top of each other in two-tiers and lock in place with clips. Each bowl holds roughly 24 ounces — plenty big for a main meal and mixed fruit, salad, or dessert. This lunch box comes in orange, green, blue, and white, and you can find it in the housewares aisle at this well-stocked market filled with Asian groceries, produce, and more. $9.

BCS Asian Market

2704 Texas Ave. S., College Station | (979) 695-6888

facebook.com/bcsasianmarket

Stock Up

This time of year, this retail chain is like a candy store for inexpensive items on back-to-school want lists. The aisles are crammed with all kinds of tech gadgets; toys and games; including gaming accessories; candy and snacks; beauty and body care; storage options; home decor; and even clothes — many in the $5 range. We’re particularly impressed with the affordable assortment of art supplies, particularly the many options for drawing paper, pens and markers, and paint. It’s hard to choose from all the options, but for burgeoning artists, we recommend starting with the pack of 48 colored pencils for sketching, doodling, and even notetaking just for fun. $5.

Five Below

717 Texas Ave. College Station | (979) 485-0944

902 US Hwy 290 E, Suite F10, Brenham | (979) 267-6109

fivebelow.com

It's You

Personalize your pack or purse and give it some pizzazz with a sparkly initial keychain that can be attached to a zipper or strap. Each polished resin letter, made by Rockdale resident Donna Turbin of Road Trippin’ Aromas, comes in a variety of vibrant hues to choose from. Stand out of the pack with just one letter, or mix and match them to spell out your name or favorite team. You can go incognito with the rectangular letter “i” — the only one that’s also adorned with a tassel. For those who can’t get enough glitter, there’s also colorful, coordinating pens. Check out the store’s crafting classes for both kids and grown-ups while you’re there, and peruse the store’s many booths for finds, both new and old. $4 keychain; $6 pen.

Back Porch Antiques

123 W. Buck St., Caldwell | (979) 218-8588

facebook.com/thebackporchantique

Check It Out

This iconic used-book store that first opened in a laundromat in Dallas 50 years ago is a great place to stock up on reading material and educational tools. Its revolving inventory also includes CDs, DVDs, games, stationery, puzzles, gifts, and more, like this a catch-all zippered pouch fashioned after an old-fashioned due-date library card. The 9-by-6-inch canvas bag made by Out of Print can hold small electronic devices and cords, makeup, or whatever loose odds and ends need organizing and conveniently prevents them from disappearing into the bottom of your bag. $9.99.

Half Price Books

1505 University Drive E., College Station | (979) 696-2325

hpb.com/021