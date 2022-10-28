Five ways to stay safe this Halloween

Don’t let danger spoil your Halloween! According to the National Safety Council, “Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car or killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.” To ensure a safe holiday, here’s five ways you can stay safe and spooky this Halloween.

Plan your haunt

Know what neighborhoods and streets your crew are going to travel. Keep to sidewalks. If there is not a sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing traffic.

The Youngster Munsters

A responsible adult should accompany young children. Add your contact information to your child’s costume in case you become separated.

Light up the dark

Take a flashlight or glow sticks for visibility. Avoid dark houses and yards.

The Frankenteens

Instruct older children to remain in familiar well-lit areas with their friends. Make sure to agree on a specific time they should return home.

Ah! Anaphylaxis!

Prevent food allergies from spoiling the fun by waiting to eat candy until you return home.

Other Resources

For more information on how to stay safe this Halloween you can visit the National Security Council.

Courtesy of the City of Bryan