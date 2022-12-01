Get into the holiday spirit with our annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum starting at 10:00 a.m.! This free event takes place in front of the museum's magnificently decorated Christmas tree in the rotunda.

Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa's workshop, will get you in the yuletide spirit. Santa Claus will be here to hear your children's wish lists, so bring your cameras! There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities. Author Sharon Thayer will be on hand signing free copies of her book, The Story of Santa’s Beard, while supplies last.