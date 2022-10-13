Improvements continue at Midtown Park

With just two months left before Legends Event Center is set to open its doors, residents passing by Travis Bryan Midtown Park may notice some changes happening at the park. The construction fencing around the park is being removed this week, but that doesn’t mean the work is complete.

Instead, the city is opening up parts of the park not currently under construction so residents may enjoy the many amenities it has to offer, including walking trails and open green spaces. Some parts of the park will remain under construction over the next two years, and residents are encouraged to pay attention to barricades, temporary fencing, and signs for their safety.

Different parts of the park are currently in various stages of completion:

Midtown Park Boulevard

Midtown Park Boulevard is the central roadway through the park. The southern portion of the roadway from Villa Maria Road to the first roundabout is open for use. The northern portion from the first roundabout to Williamson Drive is closed to general traffic until Legends Event Center opens in December. Some parking is available at the old pro shop entrance to the park.

Parking

Approximately 600 parking spaces are being constructed at Legends Event Center and in the central parking lot at Midtown Park. These spaces are not yet open for public use, as crews must first install light poles, complete landscaping and stripe the lots. These lots are scheduled to open when Legends Event Center opens in December.

Trails

About two miles of 12-foot-wide trails are planned for the park once its complete. Right now, residents can enjoy an approximately 1-mile trail on the west side of Midtown Park Boulevard. Contractors still need to install a bridge on the northern side of the west side trail and establish grass in various areas surrounding the trail. This portion will open fully in December.

The east side trail, which will go around the lake on top of the dam and across the new lake spillway, Villa Maria Road and South College Avenue, will open in phases that coincide with completion of additional work. The east side trails should fully open in early 2024.

Midtown Park Lake

While the lake will be open, there is still work to be done before it is fully complete. As additional phases of construction begin, sections of the lake involved with construction will be fenced off.

Dam: The existing dam elevation will be raised, a new emergency spillway needs to be constructed, and the old spillway needs to be removed. Each of these items requires approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Dam Safety Division, and the city is actively engaging with TCEQ through the multi-step process. The dam is expected to be complete in early 2024, pending TCEQ approval of the construction plans that are under review.

The existing dam elevation will be raised, a new emergency spillway needs to be constructed, and the old spillway needs to be removed. Each of these items requires approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Dam Safety Division, and the city is actively engaging with TCEQ through the multi-step process. The dam is expected to be complete in early 2024, pending TCEQ approval of the construction plans that are under review. Lake depth: Once fully complete, the lake will be 6 to 8 feet at its deepest part. The city cannot increase the amount of water it can store in the lake until it receives TCEQ Water Rights approval, which will take approximately 1 year. This step is also contingent upon the dam construction work being complete. Related work also includes drilling water wells at two locations in the park to assist with keeping the lake at a constant water level.

Once fully complete, the lake will be 6 to 8 feet at its deepest part. The city cannot increase the amount of water it can store in the lake until it receives TCEQ Water Rights approval, which will take approximately 1 year. This step is also contingent upon the dam construction work being complete. Related work also includes drilling water wells at two locations in the park to assist with keeping the lake at a constant water level. Fishing piers and fountains: Three fishing piers are planned for the lake – one at Astin Park, one at Williamson Park, and one on the west side of the lake. These piers are expected to be installed by 2024. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will restock the lake with fish in 2024, and fountains will be installed to provide aesthetic value and help with water quality. Fountains will be installed after the water level rises in 2024.

Three fishing piers are planned for the lake – one at Astin Park, one at Williamson Park, and one on the west side of the lake. These piers are expected to be installed by 2024. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will restock the lake with fish in 2024, and fountains will be installed to provide aesthetic value and help with water quality. Fountains will be installed after the water level rises in 2024. General cleanup and maintenance: City crews have spent the last week cleaning up areas in the park and around the lake, but additional work to grade the shoreline, plant grass and make the lake look pristine is planned following the completion of the work.

Information courtesy of the City of Bryan