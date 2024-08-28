A Heartfelt Goodbye: Insite bids farewell in light of publication closure

Dear Loyal Readers,

After a wonderful 40 years of dedicated service to the Brazos Valley, we, at Insite Media, have made the difficult decision to cease publication.

Since its inception in 1984, Insite Magazine has been dedicated to celebrating the unique culture and spirit of the Brazos Valley. Creating a voice for our community has been the heart of our mission, and a privilege we hold dear to our hearts. We are incredibly proud of the role we have played throughout the years, from sharing the untold stories of impactful individuals to highlighting the best local businesses through our A-List People’s Choice contest and everything in between.

As we conclude our operations, we want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our loyal readers. Your support has been instrumental in our ability to serve the community for four decades. It has been an honor to serve you, and we hope that the legacy of Insite Magazine will continue to inspire and uplift the Brazos Valley for years to come. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey.

With heartfelt appreciation,

David Anderton

Insite Magazine – CEO

A Note from the Editor:

08/28/2024

As of Friday, August 30, Insite Brazos Valley Magazine will cease publication, but we still have a few stories left to tell! Our summer intern team worked very hard on a fall issue that will never be produced, so these remaining stories will be posted to our website on October 1 — what would have been the publication release date. We hope that you enjoy reading these articles as much as we enjoyed working on them!

While our website will remain active for the time being, it will not be regularly updated with recent content. You can find our previous magazines, including our very first publication from April 1984, here.

Signing off,

Hannah Bradicich, Editor-in-Chief