Ringer Library Receives Texas Book Festival Grant

The Bryan + College Station Public Library System invites you to celebrate Picture Book Month throughout November by checking out their new, extensive selection of picture books funded by the Texas Book Festival Grant.

The library system received $2,500 from the Texas Book Festival Grant, allowing us to purchase 261 books. These new items will be added to the library system’s picture book collection that is housed at Larry J. Ringer Library.

These new selections are available to all library patrons. If you don’t normally visit Ringer Library, you can place a hold on any of the new picture books through our online catalog, or by contacting Ringer by email or by phone at (979) 209-6347.

(If searching the library catalog for these new items, please search using this phrase, and include the quotation marks: “Provided by grant funds from the Texas Book Festival 2022” )

The library will be showcasing the newly-purchased books on our social media outlets throughout November, so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Picture Book Month

Picture Book Month was founded by Dianne de Las Casas as an international literacy effort to promote print picture books. Picture books can easily be considered the gateway between young children and learning how to read.

Reading Fundamental in 2022 best summarized this point: “Picture books represent a unique literary form that blends stories with art…Illustrations can do even more than draw a child into a book; they can hook children into a lifelong love or reading.”

Various studies have shown the importance of promoting literacy, and there’s no better way to do that than to visit one of our library branches. Come visit us and let us help you open doors to whole new worlds.