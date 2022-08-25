Lick Creek Nature Center invites community members for a campout

Outdoor extraordinaries and new campers alike can enjoy a night under the stars at the Lick Creek Nature Center on Friday, September 23 through Saturday, September 24 or Friday, October 21 through Saturday, October 22 for a campout. Campers will experience favorites such as a hot dog dinner, storytelling, S'mores, and a night hike. The crew will even help participants learn camping basics.

The family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Campers must bring a tent, supplies, snacks, and drinks. Electricity won’t be provided, and don’t forget to pack a sleeping bag, flashlights, tent lantern, bug spray, and folding chairs.

Limited spots are available, and registration ends the Wednesday before camp. The cost is $8 per person. Children must be accompanied by an adult (18+), and pets aren’t allowed.

To register, visit: rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&PrimaryCode=LCN-41

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

6 p.m. — Check-in & Camp Site Set-up

7 p.m. — Hot Dog Dinner & Storytelling

8 p.m. — Learn Camping Basics

8:30 p.m. — Night Hike

9 p.m. — S’mores

10 p.m. — Quiet Hours Begin

7 a.m. — Break Camp

Information Courtesy of the City of College Station