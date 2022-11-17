Lights On! In Downtown Bryan This Friday!

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season with its annual Lights On! ceremony on Friday, November 18 starting at 6 p.m. presented by West Webb Allbritton and Gentry. We invite the community to help us switch on the thousands of lights in Downtown Bryan including Christmas trees which anchor both the north and south ends. Join us at Gloria Sale Park for the opening ceremony.

"Lights On! is one of our most anticipated events of the year." said Amanda Kile, Tourism Events Coordinator at Destination Bryan. “Transforming Downtown Bryan into a magical holiday backdrop brings so much joy to our community and we are excited to see everyone this Friday.”

Lights On! has become one of the most anticipated holiday events in the Brazos Valley and new activities have been added for the 2022 celebration. This free, family friendly event will include the following:

Catch the opening ceremony at Gloria Sale Park

Official lighting countdown at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday music by the SFA Middle School Orchestra and Choir on 28th Street.

Performances by the Salvation Army Band and Ballet Brazos on the Main Stage by Sale Park, TAMU Dance Program at Sale Park.

Free Christmas train rides at the Papa Perez parking lot.

Holiday themed photo booth stations with free professional photography by Fig-Mint Photography. Photo booth stations will be located by the La Salle Courtyard, in front of Sparrow Lane, and in front of Old Bryan Marketplace.

Hot chocolate provided by the Salvation Army and cookies provided by The Woman’s Club.

Catch a free showing of The Grinch at the Queen Theatre. Show times are at 6:45 and 8:45PM.

Send letters to Santa by dropping them in the mailboxes at Carnegie History Center Plaza, The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

Downtown Bryan restaurants and stores will be open late!

A free shuttle is available from Blinn Campus to Downtown Bryan from 5:30-10: 00 p.m. Free parking is also available in Downtown Bryan outside of the street closure areas. Street closures include the following: Main Street between 26th Street to 29th Street, 28th Street between Bryan Avenue and Carnegie Alley, and Bryan Ave. between 27th and 28th Street.