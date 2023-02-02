Love Saves Lives: 7F Lodge founder Carol Conlee shares the venue's history in her new book

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Buried deep in a wooded area of College Station, lies a property known to many as a place to romantically getaway and to thoroughly enjoy nature, so close to town. Even though many that visit there do not know the origin story of 7F Lodge and how it came about, the story began a generation ago and now the grounds still continue to be a place that is clearly about love and reflection, just as it was many years before the 7F hospitality hub’s inception. We sat down with founder and former owner Carol Conlee to find out more about the history of 7F Lodge and learn about her new journey as an author, here’s what we found out.

IN: Hi Carol! Thanks so much for being with us! Can you tell us a little bit about your history with 7F Lodge?

CC: When I was younger, my parents and I moved from the Abilene area to this part of the world near A&M. That was in 1956 when they bought the property that would eventually become 7F Lodge. At that time that my parents owned 7F, the only cabin on property was the Hill Country Lodge, which is where the story begins.

My father was an Aggie in the late 30’s and early 40’s, and he was called to serve during World War II. After that horrific world war, my dad and his Aggie classmates would gather during deer season on the property to spend time reconnecting with one another, but soon I realized the property was much more than that. After my mother died two weeks following my 5th birthday, these men decided that I should be the first female ever invited out to the property for a weekend. This was huge. For all of us.

After I arrived during a blisteringly cold fall afternoon, as I arrived I discovered that this place was so much more than a place of reconnecting, but rather a place of vast healing. It was on that property that I saw grown men cry and share their emotions with one another as they moved in their own awkward way through the troubles of PTSD. But, their love for each other was palpable. Clearly, their LOVE saved their lives.

IN: As a young child, what did the soldiers teach you during their time at the camp?

CC: It was the first place that I saw these veterans confiding with one another, trying their best to find a way to heal. It was a place where they could be vulnerable with each other and show their true selves. The thing that this taught me the most was that those wounded veterans needed to find each other again and they needed to cling to each other in ways that were extremely intimate, but also extremely strong and that gave me strength. I could see their vulnerability. The only way these guys made it in the post war era was that they loved each other in ways they couldn’t show their families, because they were so brittle and so wounded. They couldn't express that love in the real world, but at 7F they expressed it passionately to each other, and they let me witness it, which made me understand that love really is the only one true healing force. It feels like it truly is the organizing principle of the Universe. And, not only did those times with those men on that property save my life, but it was palpable that it saved theirs, too. 7F Lodge is where I found my identity with the help of those old Aggie elders. They had the courage to show me what they had a hard time showing any others outside of their inner circle. It was as if a veil was lifted and I could see into their hearts.

IN: After the grounds were no longer used by the veterans, how did the whole idea of the entire grounds of 7F Lodge come about?

CC: I had my eye on developing an intimate hospitality concept for quite a while and when I returned to Bryan, I decided to remodel the original cabin, then added more cabins specifically designed for romantic getaways. While I was under construction, my sweetheart at the time, and now my husband, Craig, had been on a business trip in Houston, and he called asking me to meet him at the back corner of the property with something cold and delicious to drink; a cocktail. So, when I reached the clearing where the chapel is now, this amazing man had laid out 18 glass-paned and stained glass windows that he had bought at an architectural antique dealer. While I stood quite honestly puzzled and tried seriously to understand what I was seeing, he told me that he felt like we should build a small white chapel and that we should get married there. It was a proposal. I was throttled. So? After that, he built that chapel. And we were married there.

IN: You and your husband, Craig, were the first couple to be married at the chapel at 7F Lodge. What does it mean to have so many others find love at the same place that is so special to you?

CC: There have now been something like close to 2,000 weddings since our first wedding over 25 years ago. It's truly a bit overwhelming to think about and then it's also a reminder. It's been a venerated space for so many celebrations. The veneration is not because Craig found all the windows and he built that church for us, then were the first to be married there, the real veneration came from those wounded World War II veterans that were Aggies buddies; they created that place of love. This is a place that is sacred. The chapel means so much to so many. I’m honored that Craig and I get to share that sense of sacredness with them, the Aggies and all of the couples wedded there at 7F.

IN: In addition to the chapel and event center, 7F also has secluded cabins available to rent. What was the inspiration behind building the different cabins?

CC: It was important to me that the land where 7F is located remained sacred. To me, the land there represents the healing aspects of love and I wanted to share the message that Love Saves Lives in so many ways. The environment was meant to be a place where people recall the love they have for each other and rekindle the vital flames of intimacy.

I wanted 7F to be a place where couples can escape and spend time together in a place where intimacy is treasured. It’s a wonderful place for parents to escape the city and not care to travel too far from home. This way there is less worry about what’s happening at home and more time to focus on connecting and being reminded of the healing aspects of intimacy that develops between the couple when they can escape and not feel that they are ‘out of range,’ if that makes sense. . They can stay ‘within reach.’ And, still get far, far away without going very far at all.

IN: In your new book, “LOVE SAVES LIVES”, you detail the stories behind each cabin, what inspired these stories and where did they come from.

CC: The original aspect of writing the book LOVE SAVES LIVES was to condense the stories that were already on the property as scenarios. The cabin scenarios came from my background in playwriting and set design, and my understanding of concepts. When I was creating the concepts for the cabins, I knew that I wanted the guests in each cabin to feel like they were being whisked away somewhere special, so I built these stories for each cabin to be about the characters that would possibly live in that type of cabin. The stories have both fictional and slightly real aspects to them. I wanted the stories to feel as if the guests are a part of someone’s life that they could historically know or know of. Added elements of fiction really tie them together. They are romantic and playful and, well….delicious, too.

IN: Each chapter of the book shares a recipe, can you share why you choose to include these in the book?

CC: The recipes are all things that we used in catering there onsite at 7F and they are things that I also like to cook. Some of the recipes, like the chicken marsala, have been a part of my family for a long time and others, like the famous 7F Lodge bread pudding with whiskey sauce, were developed on the property for use in our catering division. I wanted to share something unique that people can make at home to feel a part of the 7F experience. The recipes activate the reader’s senses.

IN: Now that you’ve published your first book, what’s next for you?

CC: I am currently launching a podcast called MOONDAY CAFE. It starts on the Spring Equinox of 2023, which is March 20. The podcast offers some mind-expanding, and sometimes mind-bending, methods for navigating life as shared through stories, a bit of anthropologic shamanic experience and wisdom, esoteric spiritual discoveries, along with some fascinating elements of proven science, along with a few simple, unbelievable methods of mental magic, called self-hypnosis. Each episode will post on the full moon of every month.

LOVE SAVES LIVES can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local area bookstores and retailers that sell books, and from 7FLodge.com. For book club use a package of multiple copies of 10 or books or more, along with a discussion guide and discussion questions, can be ordered through the website doveyconlee.com.

MOONDAY CAFE Podcast will be posted on the full moon of each month, launching on Monday, March 20, 2023, the exact moment of the Spring Equinox. The podcast can be found at doveyconlee.com.