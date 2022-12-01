Lyle Lovett And His Acoustic Band Coming To Rudder Auditorium As Part Of OPAS 50th Anniversary Season On February 14, 2023

COLLEGE STATION, TX: OPAS is thrilled to announce that Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band will play Texas A&M University on Valentine’s Day as part of OPAS Season 50! The one-night-only concert will be performed in Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 PM. OPAS season ticket holders will be contacted soon with instructions on how to pre-order tickets on Thursday, December 1 at MSC Box Office. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 AM on Monday, December 5. For more information, please visit www.OPAStickets.org.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black states, “We have a special place in our hearts for Lyle here at Texas A&M and the Brazos Valley. We can’t wait to share his extraordinary talent with our audiences again. We’re thrilled it worked out for this special concert to be a part of our 50th anniversary season celebration.”

The pared-down version of his Large Band brings together a collection of world-renowned musicians, spotlighting string players such as Leland Sklar, Jeff White and Luke Bulla. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances not only showcase his talents as a performer but also the diversity of his musical influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Austin American-Statesman proclaims, “Playing with Lovett requires a high level of professional ability and versatility, but the way everyone interacts with each other onstage indicates it’s also about a blend of personalities who enjoy performing together.”

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, this Texas native has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers, earning him four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas’ State Musician.

Earlier this year, Lovett released his latest album, 12th of June, on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June features a mix of new originals, including previously released singles “12th of June” and “Pants Is Overrated.” Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

For more information, please visit www.LyleLovett.com and/or www.OPAStickets.org.