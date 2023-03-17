Messina Hof Hosts 39th Annual Wine & Roses Festival

BRYAN, TEXAS (March 1, 2023) - From May 5-7, 2023, Messina Hof will celebrate the 39th anniversary of the budding of the vines and the blooming of the roses with its annual Wine & Roses Festival and related events throughout the weekend. Guests are invited to the Messina Hof Estate for wine and food experiences, tastings, the famous grape stomp competition, live music, regional artwork, local vendors and more! A portion of the proceeds from the Wine & Roses Festival benefits the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

Guests will also be able to view and vote on artwork submitted as part of the 33rd Annual Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition. Each year, Texas-based artists are invited to submit pieces inspired by a theme, with this year’s theme being “Revitalization.” The top 10 artist competition finalists will be on display throughout the weekend, and guests will be able to vote on their favorite to determine the winning artwork that will be featured on a future Messina Hof wine label.

WHAT: 39th Annual Messina Hof Wine & Roses Festival

WHO: Open to the public on Friday and Saturday, with an exclusive VIP Member experience on Sunday. Ticket packages begin at $30 (before fees) and must be purchased in advance. Regular tickets can be purchased on-site at the festival. Purchase tickets here.

WHERE: Messina Hof Estate Winery | 4545 Old Reliance Rd. Bryan, TX 77808

WHEN: Public events from Friday, May 5, 2023 through Saturday, May 6, 2023. Exclusive VIP Member events on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Friday, May 5th:

Spring Release Wine Dinner - The annual dinner marks the start of the festival and celebrates the art of winemaking. Taking place from 7:30-9:00 p.m., dinner will feature newly released wines and vintages, expertly paired with five courses of dishes handcrafted by Messina Hof’s Vintage House Restaurant Chef. Benefitting the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, the Silent Auction will be open throughout the evening for guests to place bids. Artwork from Messina Hof’s Annual Texas Wine Label Competition will also be available for viewing. For media interested in attending, please RSVP as soon as possible to pr@likemindstalk.com as the event typically sells out.

Saturday, May 6th:

Grape Stomp Competition | 1:30-3:30 p.m. - The famous grape stomp allows teams of two to four to take part in this celebrated tradition. Tickets are $50 per team. Purchase tickets here.

Food & Wine Experience | 2-5 p.m. - Experience award-winning wines and artisanal foods on a self-guided journey through the world of wine and food pairing – complete with creative tips for crafting your own decadent pairings. Purchase tickets here.

Italian Feast | 3-6 p.m. - The Italian Feast is a buffet-style, come-and-go dinner that is held in the Gallery. Guests will receive one wine voucher and one pasta voucher per ticket purchased. (Tickets to the Italian Feast are only included in the Ultimate Pass ticket package. Must be pre-purchased.) Purchase tickets here.

Vendor Fair | All Day - Artistic creations and other products from local vendors and artisans will be on-site at the Messina Hof Estate. It will be a perfect day of sipping, shopping, and supporting local businesses!

Artist Competition Voting | All Day - The top 10 Artist Competition finalists will be on display, and guests will be able to vote on their favorite to determine the winning artwork that will be featured on a future Messina Hof wine label.

Sunday, May 7th (Exclusive to VIP Members) :

VIP Member Bash | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. - VIP Members will enjoy their own Grape Stomp Competition, live music, local vendors, a special Birthday toast and more! Members can RSVP at vip@messinahof.com. Those interested in becoming a Messina Hof VIP to enjoy first access to newly released wines, special promotions, and exclusive invitations, please visit messinahof.com/become-vip.

Vendor Fair & Artist Competition Voting | All Day - VIP Members will enjoy exclusive access to both experiences which are offered to the general public the day prior.

ABOUT MESSINA HOF

Messina Hof Wine Cellars, Inc. is a leader in the establishment of the Texas wine industry and one of the fastest-growing and most award-winning wineries in the state. Established in Texas in 1977, the rich winemaking heritage of the Bonarrigo family dates back six generations to Messina, Sicily. The Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, the Messina Hof Hill Country Winery and Manor Haus Bed and Breakfast in Fredericksburg, the Messina Hof Grapevine Winery in Grapevine, and the Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen outside of Houston are dedicated to producing premier, award-winning wines and offering tourism destinations based on tradition, romance and family.

