Michael Satterfield of The Gentleman Racer Unveils latest SEMA Project at Parts of America Tour Stop in Bryan, Texas

eBay Motors stopped at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo to take part in the College Station Ford Car Show and Tractor Pull Sunday, October 16 at the Brazos County Expo to pick up a 1969 Ford Truck built by Bryan local resident Michael Satterfield.

The 'Parts of America' tour will take eBay Motors to twelve automotive enthusiast events across the country - from car meets and cruises to tractor pulls and rock crawls. At each stop, eBay Motors will feature one-of-a-kind vehicles that bring to life the local car culture and the passionate builders behind these remarkable rides. Bryan Resident and Automotive enthusiast Michael Satterfield was selected by eBay Motors to bring a vehicle that represents Texas. The truck Satterfield chose, dubbed “Ranch Relic,” is a 1969 Ford F100 that features custom paint by local artist Sean Starr and unique parts and accessories sourced from eBay Motors.

Throughout the tour, eBay Motors' hauler will collect and transport eight bespoke vehicles that show what's possible using parts and accessories from eBay Motors and represent America's diverse and remarkable auto cultures. The tour will culminate with a display in Los Angeles during the LA Auto Show, with many of the builds ultimately listed on eBay.

“It was really exciting to be chosen by eBay Motors to represent Texas with a truck that feels like it could be found in any small town in the Lone Star State,” said Michael Satterfield. “This truck was built in the Brazos Valley, from Sean Starr who did the custom paint work, to Upholstery by Poe who helped us with our custom interior, to the late nights with my dad in the garage installing the rest of the parts we got from eBay Motors. The College Station Ford Car Show and Tractor Pull was the perfect place to showcase this unique truck.”

To follow the eBay Motors hauler as it stops at iconic automotive towns across America, visit the eBay.com/PartsofAmerica - a single destination to learn about the events, modders and rides featured throughout the tour, as well as stories from the road and tips for updating your own ride.

‘Ranch Relic’ featured upgrades from brands including Auto Custom Carpets, Cosmo Tires, Custom Auto Sound, BedWood, MasterPower Brakes, National Parts Depot most of which are offered on eBay Motors. Michael will be making appearances at select stops including the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. After the tour, you will have the chance to own Ranch Relic as it will be auctioned off on eBay Motors.

Parts of America Tour Schedule

Oct. 28: Jeep Jamboree 24 in Moab, UT

Nov. 1-4: SEMA in Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 11: Mongollon Mountain UTV Fest in Payson, AZ

Nov. 13: SCTA at El Mirage, CA

Nov. 17: Los Angeles, CA

About Michael Satterfield

Michael is an automotive enthusiast, designer, and founder of The Gentleman Racer a popular automotive magazine and website. Known nationally for his multiple award-winning SEMA builds and long cross-country road trips. Michael and his wife Jennifer also own Satterfield Group, a creative marketing agency that works in the automotive, fashion, and destination marketing space. Follow @TheGentlemanRacer on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook to follow along with his stops on the tour and more.