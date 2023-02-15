Navasota Artists in Residence Host Closing Reception

Navasota Artists in Residence will host a closing reception for their exhibits, Our Little Lives and Coalescence, on Friday, February 17th from 4:30 PM - 6 PM at The Horlock House Art Gallery & Museum. This exhibit features the artwork of Navasota Artists in Residence, Sara Nevius and Siana Smith. Come and enjoy an evening of art and community with members of the Brazos Valley!

Our Little Lives by Sara Nevius and Coalescence by Siana Smith will be on display at The Horlock House Art Gallery & History Museum until March 4, 2023.

The Horlock House Art Gallery & History Museum is located at 1215 E Washington Ave, Navasota TX 77868 and is open Thursday-Sunday from 12 PM - 5 PM.

The Arts Council would also like to thank the City of Navasota for their generosity and support of this program.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

