Navasota Police Department invites community to host a National Night Out block party

The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night out on October 1 by hosting a block party for their neighborhood.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.

Interim Chief of Police, Mike Mize said, “This is a night for Navasota to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Block parties have proven to be an effective, inexpensive, and enjoyable way to promote neighborhood spirit that will extend well beyond the one night.

National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

To register, or for more information, contact Navasota Police Department at 936-825-6124. Deadline to register is noon October 14.

Information Courtesy of the City of Navasota