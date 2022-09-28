New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church celebrates centennial anniversary

Pride, Perseverance, and Purpose are all synonymous with the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Family in our community. Acknowledging this centennial milestone is exemplified with the tremendous strides of a congregation whose roots are built on a strong foundation of Christian beliefs, truths, and love.

In September 1922, on the west side of the city of Bryan, Texas, a body of Christian believers had a vision to start a religious institution to meet the needs that they entrusted to a higher power. They originally named this establishment, the Sunrise Baptist Church, and chose Rev. Garfield F. Alexander as its first pastor.

Pastor Alexander led the church in its humble beginnings to seek God’s guidance for growth and spiritual development. He served as a dedicated and committed pastor to the officers and members for fifty-six years until his death in 1978. After Rev. Alexander’s demise, the church continued in their beliefs that their establishment was ordained by God, and they were committed to continue the work that Rev. Alexander and organizers set forth.

With a quinquinquagennial status as an organized church, well established in the Bryan community with confident God-fearing parishioners, the church moved forward with the selection of its second pastoral leader, Rev. S. E. Taplin, in 1978. Under Rev. Taplin’s leadership and by the Spirit of Christ, the church grew in magnitude and in spirituality. The growth in size prompted the need for more space and resulted in the building of a new structure, named Jerusalem Baptist Church, which was located on the right side of West 28th Street and across the bypass from where the original church once stood. Years later, the current edifice was erected in the same location and was incorporated and renamed, the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Incorporated, also known as the “Powerhouse of Deliverance.”

As Rev. Taplin’s vision was spiritually guided, the church also expanded its ministerial connections to include the licensing and ordinations of a host of ministers and deacons to add to its rich Christian foundation and legacy. The church made history in 1996 when the first female, Evangelist Marie Nutall, was licensed and ordained. On July 18, 1996, the church elected for her to serve as an assistant pastor, and she continued to grow in her spiritual development under Rev. Taplin’s tutelage in this capacity for the next five years. Rev. Taplin served faithfully as the pastor until 2005 and was noted and commended for his Christian leadership at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church for twenty-seven years of service.

In 2005, the officers and members of the church called Pastor Marie Nutall as its third pastor. Embarking on her eighteenth year as Pastor and continuing as the only African American female Baptist Pastor in the Brazos Valley, Pastor Nutall leads the church with grace and dignity as she proclaims the Living Word of a Risen Savior. The church continues to grow spiritually and serves as a beacon of hope on the hill where it serves the Christian needs of mankind. The church’s purpose is to be a community resource as led by the Holy Spirit, while serving the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the community and crossing all denominational, cultural, racial, ethnic, and socioeconomical lines. As a spiritual leader and community advocate, Pastor Nutall’s vision is to “Educate to Elevate” with beliefs that educating oneself in the Word of God will elevate oneself in every area of life.

With a well vested 100 year standing, the legacy of the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Incorporated aka the “Powerhouse of Deliverance” continues to stand proudly in the Bryan community as a dynamic benefactor of God’s Grace.

Information Courtesy of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church