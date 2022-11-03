39th Annual Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering cooked Thanksgiving meals again this year. Hot meals will be delivered to those in need between 10 am and 12:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day. If you would like to register for meals to be delivered, you can register online at uwbv.org/holiday.

If you would like to volunteer to deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day, register to volunteer on uwbv.org/holiday or VolunteerBrazosValley.org.

Please contact Danny Morrison at Epicures Catering for additional information. He may be reached by phone (979-695-0985) or email (contact@epicuresexperience.com).

Our premier sponsors for the program this year are:

Premiere Events (formerly Party Time Rentals)

Sterling Auto Group

Truist