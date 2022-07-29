Brazos Valley Food Bank to host annual Fest of Caring

What: Lunch of rice, beans, sausage, salad and dessert, served by Celebrity Servers, that is free and open to the public (come and go event).

• Seating is picnic style. Not tickets or reservations required

• Donations in the amount (or more) of what one might spend going out to lunch gratefully accepted.

• Food is served from a buffet line, manned by Celebrity Servers

Where: The Brazos Center, Bryan

When: Wednesday, August 3, 2022; 11am-1:00pm

Why: Assist the Brazos Valley Food Bank with general operating costs associated with secure, storing and distributing almost 6 million pounds of food annually

KBTX will broadcast its noon show live from the event.

In Partnership With: (financial underwriting of $2,500): Anonymous Donor; H-E-B; Lawyers Title Co of Brazos County; and William and Barbara Savage

In-Kind Sponsors: Blue Bell Creamery, BTU, Chartwells, Epicures Catering, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, H-E-B, KBTX-TV, Kroger, Scarmardo Food Service, Inc., Slovacek Sausage

Contact 979-779-3663 to find out more!

• Cash, check and/or credit card donations accepted at the event

• To Go plates available – just let staff know upon arrival

• Golf cart valet rides from parking lot available

• Photo booth wall will be available to capture the moment!

For more information, call 979-779-3663 or email tmangapora@bvfb.org.

