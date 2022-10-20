Camp For All Annual Fall Gala raised nearly $340,000

On Thursday, October 13th, Camp For All hosted its annual fall gala, Aloha! An Evening in Paradise at Deep in the Heart Farms in Brenham, TX. The event raised a record-breaking $340,000 for campers with challenging illnesses or special needs.

Gala Co-Chairs, Sue Anderson and Kathy Steffen, and Auction Chair, Marita Mikeskahosted the evening, which honored Sunny and Tee Dippel and Brenham National Bankfor their dedication to the nonprofit. Camper Mayra Delacruz shared touching and uplifting stories about her experiences at Camp For All. At the age of two, Delacruz was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and despite the challenges she has faced, she is currently a student at the University of Houston with the goal to become a child life specialist. During her speech, Delacruz stated that she had discovered her purpose in life thanks to the life-changing experiences at Camp and her opportunities to volunteer with Camp For All 2U.

“Camp For All is the invisible string that has guided me in the uniquely beautiful growing landscape that is life,” said Delacruz. “At Camp, your disability transforms into an honest source of empowerment that compliments your journey, emphasizing that your disability doesn’t define you. Thank you to Camp for All for giving me the strength to continue embracing myself, being my home, and in the words of 14-year-old Mayra, ‘My barrier-free heaven.’”

Guests were invited to participate in the silent auction, which featured luxurious trips, delightful dining experiences and more. Local supporters and businesses donated auction items and the top auction item was a private dinner at the White Horse Tavern in Burton, TX for 30 guests. Funds raised during the gala directly support the nonprofit’s programming that annually serves nearly 9,000 campers with cancer, autism, heart disease, renal challenges, muscular dystrophy, cognitive challenges and more.

“We are forever grateful for our dedicated supporters who directly impact each camper with their steadfast commitment to Camp,” said Pat Prior Sorrells, President and CEO of Camp For All. “Thanks to them, we can provide adults and children with challenging illnesses or special needs a life-changing Camp experience.”

To learn more about Camp For All, visit campforall.org.

About Camp for All

Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Opened in 1998 in Burton, TX by two Houston physicians and a father of a child with cancer, Camp For All is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through passionate and professional staff, cutting-edge facilities and innovative programming. Camp For All enriches the lives of nearly 9,000 children, adults and families mostly from Texas throughout the year through collaborations and partnerships with more than 65 other nonprofits. Programming includes Camp For All 2U, the award-winning outreach program that brings activities and programming to hospital-bound patients.

