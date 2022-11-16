Camp For All To Celebrate Three Decades of Barrier-Free Life Changing Experiences

HOUSTON, TX (November 15, 2022) – Camp For All, a nonprofit that transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs through barrier-free experiences, is thrilled to announce its 30th Anniversary Gala to kick off a year-long celebration. The gala will be held at The Revaire on January 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. CT.

The special evening will feature inspiring thoughts from past and current Camp For All campers, a silent auction, wine pull and a fabulous live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Co-chairs Laurie and Chris Baker and Debra and Steve Gilbreath are excited to welcome attendees and celebrate this important milestone with supporters. The evening will honor Martha and Buzz White and Patrick Samuels for their longtime support and dedication to Camp For All.

"Our supporters and community have been the backbone of Camp For All throughout the decades, and they are the reason our special campers discover life," said Pat Prior Sorrells, President and CEO of Camp For All. “We are excited to continue delivering the Camp For All mission with a passionate staff, cutting-edge facilities and innovative programming."

Camp For All is a barrier-free camp that works in partnership with more than 65 other nonprofit organizations to enrich the lives of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs and their families. Camp For All aims to raise $2.6 million annually through fundraising events to support its mission and campers. Over the past 30 years, the organization has empowered more than 175,000 campers, helping them realize their challenges do not define them.

“It’s a huge honor to witness the transformation of campers’ lives every day,” said Allen McBride, Camp Director of Camp For All. “These 30 years are just the beginning for our organization. We look forward to serving many more campers in the coming years.”

Tickets start at $1,500. To purchase gala tickets or donate an auction item, please visit campforall.org/events.

To learn more about Camp For All and the 30th Anniversary Gala, visit campforall.org. For media inquiries, please contact Julia Bernstein at julia@likemindstalk.com.