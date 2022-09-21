Camp For All To Host Aloha! An Evening in Paradise Gala in Brenham

Camp For All is pleased to announce its annual Greater Camp Area fundraiser, Aloha! An Evening in Paradise Gala. The gala will be hosted at Deep In The Heart Farms in Brenham, TX on October 13, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Gala Co-Chairs Sue Anderson and Kathy Steffen are longtime members of Camp Friends and look forward to hosting guests for a heartwarming evening. In addition to serving as a Co-Chair, Anderson volunteers weekly at Camp, sharing her time since her recent retirement from Brenham ISD. Auction Chair Marita Mikeska is a past Camp Friends Board member that additionally served on the 2017-2021 gala committees. Honorees Sunny and Tee Dippel and Brenham National Bank will be recognized for their unwavering passionate support of Camp For All.

“It’s no secret that Camp has the power to transform lives, which is why I cannot wait for this wonderful evening dedicated to celebrating campers and their families,” said Allen McBride, Camp Director of Camp For All. “I look forward to spending time surrounded by compassionate community members who strongly believe in Camp’s ability to create life changing experiences.”

Camp For All aims to raise $2.6 million annually to support its mission and campers. The evening will feature speeches from key supporters of Camp For All and a live auction. Tickets to the gala begin at $500 and can be purchased at campforall.org/events.

Camp For All is a local nonprofit and barrier-free Camp that works in partnership with more than 65 other nonprofit organizations to enrich the lives of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs and their families. Aloha! An Evening in Paradise Gala will be a casual, joyous celebration that spreads the love, laughter, hope and healing that campers experience at Camp For All. Funds raised during the gala will directly support the nonprofit’s programming that annually serves nearly 9,000 campers with cancer, autism, heart disease, renal challenges, muscular dystrophy, cognitive challenges and more.

To learn more about Camp For All and the Aloha! An Evening in Paradise Gala, visit campforall.org.

ABOUT CAMP FOR ALL

Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Opened in 1998 in Burton, TX by two Houston physicians and a father of a child with cancer, Camp For All is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through passionate and professional staff, cutting-edge facilities and innovative programming. Camp For All enriches the lives of nearly 9,000 children, adults and families mostly from the greater Houston area throughout the year through collaborations and partnerships with more than 65 other nonprofits. Programming includes Camp For All 2U, the award-winning outreach program that brings activities and programming to hospital-bound patients.

Information Courtesy of Camp for All