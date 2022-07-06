Celebrate the first images from The James Webb Telescope at The Stella

The stars at night will be big and bright, right in the heart of the Brazos Valley at The Stella Hotel on Tuesday, July 12 beginning at 6 p.m..

A partnership between The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, NASA, and The Brazos Valley Astronomy Club will bring the area the latest images from The James Webb Telescope, which was launched into space on December 25, 2021. The telescope has been working to collect data and will present its first findings on Tuesday. During the last six months, the telescope has only released images which scientists have used for the calibration though it will begin to serve as a fully operational and will search for signs of aliens, Earth 2.0 and investigate early star systems, according to Interesting Engineering.

In addition to the image viewing, there will also be STEM projects and experiments for a variety of ages as well as there will be telescopes available for use after dark.