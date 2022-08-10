Financial Literacy Workshop Classes Open for Enrollment

Thanks to the generous support of United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Grant program, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is able to continue to offer the public a series of intensive financial workshop classes.

B/CS Habitat for Humanity requires all future Habitat homeowners to take these financial literacy classes, but each class could be beneficial for many other families in our community. Through the support of United Way of the Brazos Valley, B/CS Habitat intends to extend these workshops beyond the Habitat Homeowner program to reach all people in need within the B/CS community. Families will learn to save money and lead better lives by being able to afford basic necessities such as an affordable home, a reliable vehicle, or a good education. Habitat is committed to helping families within the low-income bracket stretch their budgets further through these Financial Literacy Workshops.

“These classes are designed for both Habitat families and members of the public who may benefit from this knowledge, regardless of their involvement in our Homebuyer Program,”says Director of Homebuyer Services Charles Coats. “This is just another way that we can serve the members of our community.”

These classes will be taught by experts and practitioners in the fields of banking and finance who are volunteering their time and expertise to assist the local community.Classes in this series will take place every Thursday evening beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 119 Lake St. in Bryan. Topics covered in this series include banking, identity theft, debt management, credit repair, budgeting, and avoiding predatory lending. Those who complete the entire four-week course will receive a certificate of completion.

If you wish to enroll in this course or have additional questions, please call Delia Rabadan at (979) 823-7200 ext. 101 or email her at drabadan@habitatbcs.org. A full schedule for these classes can be found on B/CS Habitat for Humanity’s website at https://habitatbcs.org/financial-literacy-series/

About Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. Founded in 1989, B/CS Habitat has partnered with more than 300 individuals and families, giving them a hand up from substandard housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers as part of their commitment to paying an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength and stability they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatbcs.org.

Information Courtesy of Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity