Flags Veterans Day to be placed on November 5 & 6

Flags to Honor Veterans

Several local service, heritage, historical and patriotic organizations will place U.S. Flags at local cemeteries to honor veterans for Veteran's Day. Some participating groups are listed below.

Saturday, November 5, 8:30 a.m. - College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Avenue South, College Station. Families, youth, and community groups are invited to help place over 1000 flags given by the National Sojourners. Randal & Denetta Smallwood coordinate the flag memorial placements and maintains the list of veterans to honor in cooperation with the College Station Parks and Recreation Cemetery staff, and Bob and Jane Cohen.

Sunday, November 6, 1:30 p.m. - Flags at Aggie Field of Honor, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy, College Station. Community volunteers and Sojourners will place almost 150 flags provided by Sojourners on Sunday. These flags have formerly been placed by the Sojourners; however, the number of veterans graves has grown to the extent that community assistance is needed to help place flags on grave locations at the Field of Honor.

National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter, started the flag placements in the 1980's. A Past President of Sojourners, stated "Day after day, confronted with dissension and conflict and contempt for our nation and its flag, honoring those who served under this nation’s banner assumes a much greater significance. Our simple gesture of honor and respect to those fallen in service to our country and others overcome by the weight of time, affirms that none are forgotten, but gently remembered. We do this by taking a few minutes of our time for reflection and marking their grave in honor with 'Old Glory.' ”

Groups helping with flag placement include:

Randal & Denetta Smallwood - Flag Coordinator, College Station

Jerry Johnson - President of Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners.

Henry Hill - Secretary of Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners.

Clyde Collins - Chief of Staff of Heroes of '76 of National Sojourners.

Seth Hudson - President of Independence SAR Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

Bill Meredith - Vice President of Independence SAR Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

Hayley Ellisor - Regent of the La Villita Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Laura Harding is Senior President of Brazos De Dios Society of Children of the American Revolution.

Lucas Coffey - Master of Sul Ross Masonic Lodge.

Ryan Dykes - Senior Warden of Sul Ross Masonic Lodge.

Shelby Rowan - President of Texas Research Ramblers Genealogical Society.

Henry Mayo - Chair of the Brazos County Historical Commission

Matthew Pfeifer - Brazos County Extension AgriLife 4-H Agent

Melanie Welch - share with Home Schooled

Community groups also notify their member to volunteer.

The U.S. flags are placed on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, to honor those who served in the military for our country and in respect to acknowledge that the veterans' contributions to our national security are appreciated. The placing of flags serves to acknowledge and to underscore the fact that all those who served have sacrificed and done their duty. These brave American servicemen and women are patriotic, have a love of country, and a willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good and to assure our freedom, safety and right to vote. Veterans give so much for our country; they deserve the recognition and honor that their actions should receive.

Veterans Day is intended to honor all those who served honorably in the military - in wartime or peacetime. Community members and families are invited to help honor veterans.