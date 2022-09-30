Give Where You Live

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

What does it take to be a philanthropist? Surprisingly, it doesn’t require millions, thousands, or even hundreds of dollars. All it takes is a donation of $10 or more to the nonprofit of your choosing through Brazos Valley Gives to make a difference in your own backyard.

“Brazos Valley Gives culminates in 18 hours of online giving that brings our region together on one day and as one community,” says co-chair Molly Watson. “We like to say, we give where we live.” Early giving has already begun, and the actual Giving Day event takes place on Tuesday, October 18 to benefit nonprofits throughout the Brazos Valley. “Last year we had 154 nonprofits participate, and we raised $928,190,” Molly says. “This year our goal is $1 million and 165 nonprofits.”

The 501(c)3 charities from seven counties that participate are both big and small. “All of those nonprofits are so important to our community because we all benefit from the quality of life needs that they meet,” Molly says. “Not only does Brazos Valley Gives raise money, but it also raises awareness about a lot of these nonprofits.” Since COVID-19, a lot of the nonprofits are not back to their big events, Molly explains. “Some can't afford to have big fundraisers, so it's an easy platform to bring the community together,” she says.

“We have a nonprofit for anyone,” Molly says. “If you love dogs and animals, there's a nonprofit for you, or multiple, on Brazos Valley Gives. If you love helping children, serving families, helping the poor, if you want to feed our communities — we have nonprofits for you.” They are all listed on brazosvalleygives.org, and donors can read the profiles about each one. Even children can donate through the website. There is no age limit and no maximum donation limit either. “We like big gifts too!” Molly says.

Now in its fourth year, Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the nonprofit Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, which serves as a pass-through between Brazos Valley Gives donors and the nonprofits who receive the donations. “We have high security for that donor portal,” says Molly, who explains that the company that manages the site handles Giving Days all across the nation. After all the donations have been received, “we cut a check to the nonprofit,” Molly says.

In addition to private donations, nonprofits will receive bonus awards from businesses that donate $500, $1,000, or $1,500 to sponsor specific hours during the 18-hour giving day event. Nonprofits are rewarded for meeting certain benchmarks: for example, the highest number of separate donations or the most funds raised within a particular hour. “The nonprofits will rally their constituencies sometimes to give at a certain hour so that they possibly can win that prize,” Molly says.

The public is invited to join in a celebration on Monday, November 14, where nonprofits receive acknowledgment for the funds they raised through Brazos Valley Gives and find out which charities received the bonus awards. In addition, all of the nonprofits in attendance will have the opportunity to win one of the “golden ticket” raffles of $2,500.

“So there are lots of surprises!” Molly says. “That's where we really celebrate philanthropy and come together,” Molly says.

For more information, visit brazosvalleygives.org.

Early Giving will be hosted through Tuesday, October 18 at 4:59 a.m.

Brazos Valley Gives --- Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Online Giving: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For additional drop-off locations, visit the website at brazosvalleygives.org.