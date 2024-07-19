The Ukrainian Club at TAMU is thrilled to present a concert titled "Homeland from Afar" at Rudder Theatre on the TAMU campus, taking place on August 28th from 5 PM to 8 PM. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Office of the President and the Good Bull Foundation for making this event possible. Our officer team, members, and all of Ukraine thank you for your trust, and we promise to strive for excellence.

The Ukrainian Club invites you on a musical journey to Ukraine. Our esteemed guests and tour guides for the evening will be ALEX SYEDIN and OLEKSANDRA PELITY from Austin, Texas.

Alex Syedin is a young, talented composer and musician from Ukraine. He will be sharing pieces from his new contemporary classical piano album, "Out of Homeland," released in May 2024. Each composition tells a unique story. "Inevitability" was written the day after the destruction of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station. "Everyone understood what was happening, but nobody could stop the flood of many cities and villages," Syedin wrote. Another piece, "Far from Home," expresses the feelings one has for one's native country. "Even if I find myself in a new place, my heart will always be with my country," said Syedin. "Fight for the Future" is a "composition about what is happening every day and every night on the front line," Syedin added.

Alex dedicated this first album and this performance to all the people who were forced to leave Ukraine because of the war. A sample of Alex’s music can be found on YouTube and Spotify.

Oleksandra Pelitu uses her magical and powerful voice to sing for Ukraine. Before moving to the USA ten years ago, she taught music art classes for children and performed with jazz bands in Ukraine and South Korea. Now, she sings to express gratitude for the support her war-torn homeland has received and to share Ukrainian culture with the world. She says, “I sing from my heart to my Homeland from Afar. My heart is with Ukraine.”

Kateryna Voinova, a community organizer for the Austin, TX Ukrainian Community, stated that the music of Alex Syedin and Oleksandra Pelitu has become a cherished and integral part of the community’s events, reminding everyone of the shared heritage and beauty of Ukrainian culture.

"Music helps us clear our minds and find rest during challenging times. To be honest, music has been an emotional healing and a great connection with Ukraine. It reflects the same experiences we all have—being far from home and observing a new reality. This connection is profound and deeply appreciated," Voinova said.

Ukrainian Club TAMU is grateful to the Ukrainian Community in Austin, Voinova, Syedin, Pelitu, and many more for setting a great example of a well-organized and functional group with great initiatives and meaningful events.

"Homeland from Afar" not only showcases Ukrainian culture and its beauties but also encourages Aggies to embrace their ethnicities and nationalities. Events like this will bring joy to those students who may feel homesick or disconnected from their homeland and may help them discover a new family away from home.

The concert "Homeland from Afar" will take place on Wednesday, August 28th, at 6 PM at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, TX 77843). Doors open at 5 PM. The event is FREE and open to the public. Plan to arrive earlier to check out arts and crafts by local and Ukrainian masters. All transactions should be cashless.

Rudder Theatre: https://aggiemap.tamu.edu/?bldg=0446

Courtesy of Ukranian Club