Making Spirits Bright

New pajamas, a bag of chocolates and a new crossword book might seem like unusual items to see on a Christmas wish list, but for many senior citizens in Brazos Valley, these are simple items that can brighten their entire year.

Most have heard of the traditional Salvation Army Angel Tree inviting community members to “adopt” a child to shop for wanted Christmas items, but the Brazos Valley Council of Governments puts a twist on the tree by sharing lists made by local seniors who could use some extra holiday cheer.

For the 20th year, the council will gather and distribute over 1,200 wish lists for seniors who are homebound or living in nursing homes, many of whom may not get the opportunity to see family for the holidays, Senior Christmas Committee Chairperson, Angela Allison says.

“Our goal is to provide gifts and warmth to seniors throughout the Brazos Valley who otherwise wouldn't receive any kind of gift or visitation during the holiday season,” she says.

To adopt a senior, Angela says community members can grab a wish list or two from a number of local businesses, like Engel & Voelkers in Bryan, TuneUp: The Manly Salon in College Station, or Brazos Valley Brewing Company in Brenham. Community members will then shop for desired items before returning them to a community partner. Even though there is not a minimum or maximum amount set, Angela says it typically costs around $20 per senior.

After all the gifts have been bought and returned, the Brazos Valley Council of Government staff and volunteers gather to sort and prepare the gift bags for delivery. Each bag is uniquely designed by local elementary students with a personalized card for each senior, Angela says.

Just like Santa, volunteers distribute the bags to 21 nursing homes and other residential areas where eager residents are partaking in community holiday parties filled with a variety of festive activities, carols, and cookies.

“Seniors have had it pretty rough the last couple of years — a lot of family members are still very hesitant to go into nursing homes to visit their family,” Angela says. “I can just imagine how meaningful it is for them to receive a gift and a card that they can hang up in their room on their wall and it's still there in July or August as a reminder that somebody thought of them. I know that it brings a smile to their day.”

The gifts can seem super simple to most people, but Bremond Nursing and Rehab Center Activity Director Donna Loper can recall an instance where even a magazine that many people may take for granted made a resident’s day.

“Several years back a resident requested a Better Homes and Garden magazine on their wishlist. When they received the gift she came to me and said, ‘Look, I got my magazine I wanted and it was a current issue,’” Donna says. “The [Senior Christmas program] took the time to give her the current issue, that is one reason this program is so important to so many.”

High Hope Care Center Director of Activities Mary Sparks says the effects of the program can be easily seen in their resident’s behaviors and reactions when they receive the gifts. “The smiles on the residents’ faces say it all — the Senior Christmas program is invaluable to the nursing home community,” Mary says. “One gentleman in my previous building actually cried because he thought he wouldn’t receive anything for Christmas.”

Anyone interested in adopting a senior can begin to look for wish lists early in November at the community partners listed at bvcog.org/programs/senior-christmas. The deadline to return completed wish list gifts is December 7.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments also looks for volunteers to help pack and deliver gifts across the seven county area. Interested parties should contact the Senior Christmas program staff members at senior.christmas@bvcog.org or call 979-595-2801 x2200 to sign up for a volunteer slot.

For more information about the program, visit bvcog.